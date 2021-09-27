Ryan Gosling – Very, very casual – Panorama

The aura is still there. As a man with an ordinary employee life, when you’re sitting in a Beverly Hills hotel suite, the door opens and Ryan Gosling walks in, you just have to admit it without jealousy. It’s not the look that is often sung about. The 34-year-old is considered a heartthrob, but he’s not a classic beau. Not particularly big or wide either. Or stylish. During the interview, Gosling wears a baggy wool sweater, a gold chain over it, and uncombed hair.

The impression he still makes, and that already in the first few seconds, is one that you rarely experience as a German: very, very casual. There is none of what so many men consider masculine. No artificially firm handshake. No fluffy legs wide apart. No laughter at your own punchlines. Gosling is aloof, but in a friendly way. Questions that he finds stupid, for example about his girlfriend Eva Mendes or their daughter, do not upset him. He answers them with “Hm”, “Yes” and “No”. Until you give up. Then he smiles. Gosling only gets uncomfortable once in the 45 minutes you sit across from him. It’s about his current film “Lost River”. To be more precise: the film critics.

You can read the whole interview on SZ plus:

His first directorial work: the chance for critics to give him one

Silly. Overambitious. Childish. That was the tenor of the reviewers when Gosling presented the film, which will open on Thursday in Germany, in Cannes. There should even have been boos in the cinema. “That was all exaggerated,” complains Gosling in an interview. His film – the story of a single mother who fights for her home and children in an abandoned city – is wonderful. The actors: “great”. The camera: “great”. And first the music!









The critics had ignored all of this and instead worked on the fact that he had directed. Finally. The chance to give the oh-so-great Gosling one. This guy who has earned a reputation for himself with tough, little indie films like “Drive” that you only get in Hollywood once a decade. Since Steve McQueen no one had looked so casual behind the wheel as Gosling as the nameless stuntman with the scorpion on the bomber jacket and the toothpick in the corner of his mouth.

And now this. A defeat. Splendid.

“It felt like it was a personal matter to a lot of guys,” says Gosling. He stays calm when he talks about it. He still looks casual. But you can tell that the layer of ice that supposedly separates Canadians from the rest of the world is thinner than assumed. He says “guys” when he talks about his critics. But he made a note of the names.

At the end of the meeting there is another moment that reminds the guest from Germany that, despite his hurt pride, Gosling is no ordinary man after all. The actor shakes hands in parting, dry and not overly tight, and walks to the door. The next person to talk to is waiting outside, a colleague from Australia. “Hi, I’m Ryan,” you can hear him say. The answer is a strange sound. The journalist’s voice slides up at least an octave. “Oh,” you can hear them squeak, “I know that”.