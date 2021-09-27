Rolling Sushi Anime News Episode 34 KW 38/2021 – About Lucky Star, Super Mario Bros. and the monthly preview

This time in our Anime News Podcast we have a lot to say about the choice of voice actors for the new Super Mario Bros. animated film from Illumination Works, Black Lagoon reloads the cannons and heads towards us with a new edition on DVD and Blu-ray, and we look ahead to the German publications in October 2021.

Every week we rummage through the news with the Sumikai and Animeslam team and bring you the latest on manga and anime, from a shooting game to “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid”, to the cast of the real Saint Seiya film, to the new anime of “Tales” Game series, this time for the smartphone game “Tales of Luminaria”.

Anime for autumn and winter time

Summer is saying goodbye and the program for autumn and winter is just around the corner, in Germany the advance sales for the strictly limited Anime Planet-Edition complete box of “Monster Rancher” will start, and there will be new ones knocking on the doors next year Mangas from Altraverse.

In addition to the new edition of “Black Lagoon”, German fans will soon be able to put “Lucky Star” on their shelves, thanks to Animoon for the first time as a German DVD or Blu-ray, and the first season of “Higurashi” lands on Wakanim and streaming services the first season of “DanMachi” is up to mischief on Crunchyroll.









Sequels, films and new projects

In addition, the new announcements ran into us this week, with new films for “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” and “My Next Life as a Villainess”, but also with sequels to “The Duke of Death and his Maid” and “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-“.

There will also be completely new works, for the light novel series “Reincarnated as a Sword” and “Classroom for Heroes”, for those who crave more fantasy, and a cooperation between Fuji TV + Ultra and Crunchyroll, in which new projects under the direction of director Goro Taniguchi, and between Mangaka Tsutomu Nihei and Polygon Pictures.

