Robert Downey Jr. reportedly returns as Tony Stark in “Black Widow”

Article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame!

“The end is part of the way,” Tony Stark got us at the end of Avengers: Endgame hered in. With that of Robert Downey Jr. The grandiose superhero Iron Man began eleven years ago Marvel Cinematic Universe and with his heroic death, the 22-movie Infinity Saga ended. In ten of them, Downey Jr. played the role that has made him the highest-paid actor in the world. Tony Stark wasn’t the only MCU hero whose journey into Endgame ended, but no finish was as powerful, significant but also absolutely fitting for his character arc as that of the genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist.

Robert Downey Jr. himself was ready to expand his career beyond the Marvel universe. But maybe his was more epic “I am Iron Man”-Moment not the last we saw of him in the MCU. A new article from the actually very reliable industry portal Deadline to the winners of this year’s Saturn Awards (where Endgame has picked up six awards, including one for Downey Jr. for “Best Actor”) casually mentioned that the actor will be im next year Black Widow-Solo film one last time as Tony Stark will be seen.









Wait what ?! It’s actually pretty much closed now Black Widow known in which Scarlett Johansson (another one EndgameVictim) will slip into their badass role. The film takes place in between The First Avenger: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and is about Natasha being caught up with her dark Russia past. Flashbacks about their training in the Black Widow program should also be part of the film. Rachel Weisz (The Favorite), Florence Pugh (Fighting with my family) and David Harbor (“Stranger Things”) play other leading roles in the film. There has been no talk of Robert Downey Jr. in it so far. One would actually think that a report of this magnitude would be written a separate article and not just an Apropos mention in a report on another topic. On the other hand it is Deadline, a recognized industry journal with extremely reliable sources.

It wouldn’t be completely absurd for Tony Stark to have a short role in the film, since he was before the events of Avengers: Endgame plays and Natasha Tony has been since Iron man 2 knows. Perhaps his scenes are a small cameo, or even archive material from previous films. So he could be seen in it (as in Spider-Man: Far From Home very briefly), but without having shot any new scenes.

We will be there at the latest from 04/30/2020 find out. Then comes Black Widow in German cinemas. With or without Tony Stark, I’m really looking forward to the film.

The online portal Comic book reports that Tony Stark’s appearance was a distant scene The First Avenger: Civil War which has already been shown at some events but was not included on the official home theater release of the film. In the scene, Tony confronts Natasha about her betrayal after the airport fight and advises her to run away. In this way, viewers get to see new material from Robert Downey Jr. in the role without the actor’s contract having to be renewed for another appearance.

