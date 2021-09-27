Robert Downey Jr. could soon return as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. could potentially make a comeback as Iron Man.









After Tony Stark aka Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice in “Avengers: Endgame” and sacrificed himself for the survival of his friends, it was to be assumed that the Marvel universe would now have to do without the popular superhero. In addition, “Spider Man Far From Home” opened a new chapter: Without Iron Man and without Captain America. But it looks like Tony Stark may be back soon.

“We Got This Covered”, an American film and TV magazine, reported that Marvel is currently developing a Disney series based on the character Ironheart. This is a teenage genius who continues the work of Tony Stark.

In the Marvel Comics, the character of Ironheart is introduced, while Tony Stark is in a coma and trains his successor as Artificial Intelligence.

Some time ago, Robert Downey Jr. brought himself up for the AI ​​role by announcing his support for the development of the series at a gala with “Ironheart” co-writer Eve Ewing and noting that he would be willing to to take on the role.

It is still unclear whether he will actually appear in the new Disney series and if so, in what form.