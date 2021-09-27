Robert Downey Jr. could return in “Black Widow”

Is Robert Downey Jr. coming back as Iron Man? This is what the statement of a Marvel connoisseur suggests. In a deadline report on this year’s Saturn Prize winners, the writer Geoff Boucher announced that Downey Jr. would slip into his role as Tony Stark in the long-awaited solo film of “Black Widow”: “Robert Downey Jr. will to be seen again in the role of Stark, but in the Marvel prequel “Black Widow” in May 2020, “wrote Boucher.









Given how Tony Stark ended up in the record breaking Avengers: Endgame this summer, fans had already said goodbye to the character. But Marvel is currently juggling multiple schedules, as “Black Widow” will take place after the events of the last Marvel episode “Captain America: Civil War” – which means that Iron Man should still be correspondingly alive at the beginning of the film.

Since Johansson’s character also died in “Endgame”, that would mean the solo film could be the last opportunity to appear together in the film.

Downey Jr. could bridge the gap to phase 4

In addition, Downey Jr. is the linchpin of the MCU and could build a much-needed bridge into the upcoming “Phase 4” of Marvel’s film and television projects if the developers break new ground.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow will also star in Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and actor David Harbor (“Stranger Things”). Andy Park, Visual Director of Marvel Studios has already published the artwork for “Black Widow”: