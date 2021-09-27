Rihanna fires Savage X Fenty assistant James Corden

Corden took over the slot as Rihanna’s assistant during the preparations for “SAVAGE X FENTY VOL. 3 ”and failed miserably.

Successful on all levels

Rihanna has earned millions with her music since she was 17, jets around the clock around the clock and doesn’t throw her hard-earned money out the window. Instead, she founded other business models and listened to her fans, who couldn’t be more grateful. There is, for example, the make-up range from “Fenty Beauty”, which created foundations and concealers in 40 different shades and thus filled the gap in the market …

Love the fact that #Rihanna released #FentyBeauty foundations in 40 shades! Read my first impressions https://t.co/G15dSoxiXe #bbloggers pic.twitter.com/9QruKKOHBN – Sanoobar Patel (@Sanoobar) September 15, 2017

And after an XXL success with her make-up, RiRi went one step further and designed lingerie for everyone. She modeled a few pieces herself and also hired our celebrated rapper Shirin David in August 2021, who was also photographed in “Savage X Fenty” for her fans:









Fired Corden

In keeping with the new flagship of “Savage X Fenty”, Rihanna also announced the third lingerie show. And the preparations for Volume 3 were in full swing in the past few months and finally came to an end in the summer of 2021. But before that happened, Rihanna let herself be accompanied behind the scenes by James Corden and his Late Late Show and could hardly believe her eyes …

While James Corden wanted to steal the show in the usual manner, he also took on another role and released Rihanna’s assistant Carolyn into the break. Shortly afterwards, he asked everyone present to turn to the wall in the presence of the superstar and not look her in the eye. The Savage X Fenty boss almost burst her collar and sent Corden for coffee.

James Corden takes over as Rihanna’s assistant backstage at her #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW taping. Check out the full clip here: https://t.co/HpDMcegQu5 pic.twitter.com/Z5BKbCSYUT – Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) September 24, 2021

He then paid a visit to presenter Stephen Galloway, the show’s creative director, and threw his entire catwalk concept overboard. With various mysterious movements, slaps in the face and thrown dice, Corden then wanted to convince his new boss and was simply fired by Rihanna. But how did she react to the new moves of her models?

Find out for yourself and see how an assistant: in von Rihanna should never behave: