Monday, September 27, 2021
Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay – In this documentary you will learn more about how the classic came about

By Sonia Gupta
A new documentary on the classic The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay has been published on the YouTube channel “GVMERS”.

The Starbreeze studio developed The Chronicles of Riddick in 2004, a surprisingly good sci-fi stealth action game in which you slip into the role of the felon Richard B. Riddick, who was portrayed in the movies by Vin Diesel and also in the video game is spoken to him. The aim is to escape from the brutal Butcher Bay prison.

The game tells the story behind the films “Pitch Black – Planet of Darkness” and “Riddick: Chronicles of a Warrior”. It was created in collaboration with Vin Diesel’s self-founded entertainment company Tigon Studios.

The title was well received by critics and gamers and even got a successor in 2009 with The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena. Another smartphone game, Riddick: The Merc Files, followed in 2013, but Riddick’s video game career has been on hold ever since.

If you want to find out more about this interesting series, you shouldn’t miss the following documentation, which was published on the YouTube channel “GVMERS”. Here you can find out more about the interesting history of its origins.




Did you play the game then? If so, how did you find it? Let us know in the comments.

We think that:
Anyone who has missed The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay so far should make up for it. It is worth it ..

Source: bloody-disgusting.com



Sonia Gupta
