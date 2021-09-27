Primal – Nicolas Cage messes with a big cat in the German trailer

Nicolas Cage is always good for a surprise. The actor, who otherwise specializes in action roles, recently received special attention with his performance as being grim Grindhouse– Avengers in the psychedelic revenge thriller Mandy. But now he is going back to his roots for the time being and in his next project, which Universum Film will put on the German market on March 27, 2020 without a theatrical release, tackles a wild jaguar and dangerous assassin. Cage as a hunter and gatherer of exotic animals? Primal by Nick Powell makes it possible! In it, Cage travels to the Amazon region as the big game hunter Frank Walsh. He does manage to capture a coveted jaguar take it and ship it, but it doesn’t even think about sitting idly in its transport box. To make matters worse, the political assassin Richard Loffler (Kevin Durand) mixed with the crew. So there are two deadly killers lurking that need to be arrested!









And so in Primal a bitter struggle for life and death, which is made even more difficult by the fact that the event takes place in the limited space of a ship. Escape opportunities? Nothing! Whether Nicoala’s Cage in the role of Frank Walsh can do something against the runaway big cat is revealed today in the official trailer for the American cinema premiere on November 8th. Famke Janssen (X-Men), Kevin Durand (Swamp Thing, I am number 4) or Michael Imperioli. Primal is the second collaboration between Nicolas Cage, who will soon also be featured in the HP Lovecraft film Color out of space seen and director Nick Powell. In 2014 they both made the historical action film together Outcast – The last Knights Templar around, which was aimed primarily at the Asian market, was also shot there.

Written on February 12th, 2020 by Torsten Schrader

