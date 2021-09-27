Preview: TV tips on Sunday | STERN.de

8:15 p.m., ProSieben, Captain Marvel, Action



Vers (Brie Larson), the Kree soldier, is stranded on earth and has to fight the alien Skrulls there. After initial difficulties, she teams up with the young SHIELD agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and soon finds out that she actually comes from the planet that she now has to save. Together with old friends and new allies, she embarks on a dangerous mission.

8:15 p.m., Sat.1, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, adventure comedy



The barbaric Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) manages to free himself from the devil’s triangle. He swears merciless revenge and wants to kill all pirates still alive – especially Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). His only way to defeat Salazar is to get his hands on the trident of Poseidon, which gives him rulership over the seven seas. But to do this, he has to ally himself with his archenemy Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush).









8:15 p.m., RTLzwei, How to Be Single, Comedy



Alice (Dakota Johnson) finally wants to discover herself and separates from her longtime boyfriend. But after the years together, she first has to learn again what it’s like to be single. Fresh in New York, she is looking for new acquaintances. Meanwhile, her career-driven sister Meg (Leslie Mann) notices that she is missing something without a family, colleague Robin (Rebel Wilson) tows a different man every evening and pretty Lucy (Alison Brie) searches the net for “Mr. Right”.

8:15 p.m., ZDFneo, night shift – the last job, crime thriller



The KDD team is investigating the murder of a police chief. Strangers were stopped by a patrol car at the Polish border and shot a policeman. Witnesses saw a minibus that was believed to have hosted refugees from Africa. The empty vehicle is later found in a Hamburg parking garage. Lisa Brenner (Barbara Auer) speaks to the traumatized Syrian Odile Bakri (Pegah Ferydoni) in a refugee shelter. Soon after, Odile disappears without a trace and is found dead in the forest the next day.

8:15 p.m., sixx, Love Vegas, comedy



Jack (Ashton Kutcher) has just been fired, Joy (Cameron Diaz) left by her fiancé. Their paths cross on their nightly tour of Las Vegas. When a fun night ends with marriage, both are just as spontaneously determined to split up the next morning. But the jackpot at the slot machine, which they hit together, and a judicial decision force them to live together for six months.

