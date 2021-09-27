Preview: TV tips on Monday | STERN.de

8:15 p.m., ZDF, Sarah Kohr: silent death, crime thriller



Work is underway on the destruction of deadly substances in a sealed-off factory under the highest security precautions. Then the lead chemist Dr. Diestel kidnapped. A cartridge of sarin gas is stolen with him. A poison that kills silently, invisibly and odorless within a few minutes. Enough for an attack, enough for an act of terrorism. Prosecutor Anton Mehringer (Herbert Knaup) instructs Sarah Kohr (Lisa Maria Potthoff) to investigate.

20:15, RTL, farmer is looking for women internationally – The new farmers worldwide, Kuppelsoap



After the search is before the search – no wonder: Inka Bause is the most successful matchmaker on German television. For 16 years now, the popular presenter has been making hearts pounding in the country, not only in Germany, but now even worldwide. And because Cupid’s arrows know no boundaries, Inka is introducing new lonely hearts around the globe today. On which farm will the butterflies soon be found?









8:15 p.m., Das Erste, focus: Germany has voted, magazine



On the day after the federal election, Tina Hassel, head of the ARD capital studio, will moderate the “focus” on the election results. The host speaks to top representatives of the parties that made it into the Bundestag on election Sunday. How are things going now? Which exploratory talks are being held? Who can hope for a ministerial office? And, above all, who has the best chance of being the successor of Angela Merkel in the Chancellery?

8:15 p.m., VOX, The Lion’s Den, founders’ show



In the fourth episode of “Die Höhle der Löwen” founders become investors for the first time. In 2016, Anne (41) and Stefan (43) Lemcke from the spice start-up Ankerkraut were still fighting for a deal with the lions. Five years later, the successful founders are back – as guest lions! Their small flavor factory became a multi-million dollar company. But can the founding couple also score points as an investor duo?

10:15 p.m., ZDF, Red Sparrow – The decoy, agent thriller



The Russian ballerina Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence) is blackmailed into espionage work after a sudden career break and is supposed to expose a mole through the CIA agent Nathaniel Nash (Joel Edgerton). First, however, Egorova went through a strict special training as a spy and seduction artist. And even the first use as a decoy demands everything from her.

