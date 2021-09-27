Pig – Trailer shows Nicolas Cage more vulnerable than it has been in a long time!

Nicolas Cage fans would probably never have dreamed that he would be in top form again in this late phase of his career and deliver in such a way. For a while it seemed as if he had given up hope and resigned himself to the idea of ​​being the aging star in inferiorly produced B or C movies.

At some point, it must have been around 2017, but there was a rethink and more and more smaller pearls were mixed with the still rather negligible food. Mom and dad with Selma Blair (Ice cold angels) formed the prelude to what is now known as a small acting renaissance Nicolas Cages may designate.

Because the bloody horror comedy in which parents attack their own children should be the HP Lovecraft adaptation The color from space – color out of space, the psychedelic revenge ripper Mandy and Prisoners of the Ghostland from Day-Director Sion Sono, which Nicolas Cage describes as the wildest film of his entire acting career – and that is what he wants with this motley mixed filmography, which is never shy of weird roles and in which titles like Willy’s Wonderland Have found space, already something hot!

More potential cult roles for Cage

And the supply of promising cage vehicles will not tear off in the future either. On the one hand, this is due to the parodic, self-centered and made for the cinema The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, with Cage as Nicolas Cage on a crazy road trip through Europe, but also the thriller drama brought out by the American art house label Neon Pigthat shows him as vulnerable as it has been for a long time.









The official trailer surprises with a strong acting Nicolas Cage as a hermit, who has left his old life as a celebrity chef behind to live lonely and (almost) alone in the wilderness of Oregon. His only friend and companion is the eponymous domestic pig, with whom he searches the surrounding area for coveted and sinfully expensive truffles.

But then one day he is ambushed from behind and killed that pig. This loss sets in motion a momentous chain of events, forcing him to grapple with his own past. And, as the trailer already suggests, that goes hand in hand with one or the other bloody argument. Because towards the end Rob (Nicolas Cage) has his pig again, but is also covered in blood – thanks to the R-Rating.

From July 16, 2021, it will be necessary to find out in the United States who or what the red juice of life comes from. With us is Pig currently without an appointment, but certainly not far from one. Cage shares the promising thriller from feature film debutant Michael Sarnoski with prominent co-stars like Alex Wolff Hereditary – The Legacy and M. Night Shyamalans Old or Adam Arkin Sons of Anarchy, Justified.

Written on 06/17/2021 by Torsten Schrader

