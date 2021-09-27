Monday, September 27, 2021
“Notting Hill” director Roger Michell is dead

By Sonia Gupta
Roger Michell dead

Roger Michell on the set of Enduring Love (2004) © Pathé Pictures / FilmFour

Source: The New York Times

The South African born British director Roger Michell, best known for the romcom hit Notting Hill with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, died last Wednesday at the age of 65. This was announced by his spokesman. The cause of death has not yet been published. Michell’s final feature film, the tragic comedy The Duke with Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, ran three weeks earlier in his presence at the Telluride Film Festival, where it was supposed to be shown last year before the festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

Michell celebrated his first successes as a theater and TV director. In the nineties he directed the miniseries “Downtown Lagos” and “The Buddha of Suburbia”. His Jane Austen adaptation seduction (OT: Persuasion) for the BBC brought out Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter for Four weddings and one deaththat is also the script too Notting Hill wrote. Curtis was committed to getting Michell to direct the romantic comedy that became his biggest hit.




The global success of the film also opened doors for Michell in Hollywood. His next film was the thriller Lane change (OT: Changing lanes) with Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson, who also became a box office hit. Despite the success, Michell remained largely loyal to the smaller British cinema thereafter. He directed the stalker drama in 2004 Enduring love with Daniel Craig. The collaboration between the two almost led to Michell’s greatest film. He became the director of Craig’s second Bond appearance Quantum of consolation (OT: A Quantum of Solace) committed, but when he realized that filming was getting close and the script wasn’t finished, he quit (a wise decision).

Michell directed the tragic comedy in 2006 Venus, for which Peter O’Toole received his eighth and final (unfortunately unsuccessful) Oscar nomination, as well as the romantic comedy Morning Glory with Harrison Ford and Rachel McAdams. My cousin Rachel (OT: My cousin Rachel), the adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s novel with Rachel Weisz, became Michell’s only directorial work, for which he also wrote the screenplay.

Michell’s documentary is also really magical Tea with the Dames – An unforgettable afternoonBritish film icons Eileen Atkins, Joan Plowright, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith chat about their careers, God and the world.

Before his death, Michell finished a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II, which will be released next year on the occasion of Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary as Queen of Great Britain.


Sonia Gupta
