Nicolas Cage may have reinvented acting

Nicolas Cage never met the norm, he was too eccentric. His craft can be described as extremely respectable and simply absurd – plus the well-known outbursts of anger. A portrait.
Nicolas Cage isn’t actually called Cage at all. His last name is Coppola. I’m as surprised as you are. He is namely the nephew of the great director Francis Ford Coppola (“The Godfather”, “Apocalypse Now”). Nicolas wanted to do it alone in Hollywood and changed his family name to Cage – so as not to be treated like Coppola’s nephew. Or shame the name Coppola.
Either way, young Nicolas Cage was damn good at acting. To this day, “Leaving Las Vegas” is a masterclass film, Nicolas Cage shines in the role of a suicidal alcoholic – and for this he receives an Oscar from the Academy. But Nic is too eccentric. Too excessive to be taken seriously.
You never see someone who plays like him – so artificial. Cage is always sincere, fearlessly approaching the ridiculous in order to achieve the unique. There are also several compilations of his «Cage Rage» on the Internet. The outbursts of anger from various films make Cage an actor who can not be denied to be found good, but should at least break ironically.
Maybe the colleague is right
In a film that has Nicolas Cage on it – Nicolas Cage is also in it. No matter which character he tries to appropriate, in the end it is always Nic Cage that the viewer sees on screen.
Nicolas Cage, the guy in “Con Air” or the scientist in “The Rock” or just Nicolas Cage, the guy on the motorcycle with the burning skull in “Ghost Rider”.
Acting colleague Ethan Hawke said of him in an interview: “Nicolas Cage is the only actor since Marlon Brando who has really done something new with the art of acting. He successfully led us away from an obsession with naturalism and into a kind of lecture style of acting. “
Maybe Hawke is right. Maybe Cage is just an old school actor. After all, the style of lecture was popular with the old minstrels.
Nicolas Cage is the last minstrel – or the first in a new age of acting.
Back to the home page