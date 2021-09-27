Nicolas Cage may have reinvented acting

Nicolas Cage is considered an eccentric, which is reflected in his acting. Keystone

Nicolas Cage never met the norm, he was too eccentric. His craft can be described as extremely respectable and simply absurd – plus the well-known outbursts of anger. A portrait.

Nicolas Cage isn’t actually called Cage at all. His last name is Coppola. I’m as surprised as you are. He is namely the nephew of the great director Francis Ford Coppola (“The Godfather”, “Apocalypse Now”). Nicolas wanted to do it alone in Hollywood and changed his family name to Cage – so as not to be treated like Coppola’s nephew. Or shame the name Coppola.

Either way, young Nicolas Cage was damn good at acting. To this day, “Leaving Las Vegas” is a masterclass film, Nicolas Cage shines in the role of a suicidal alcoholic – and for this he receives an Oscar from the Academy. But Nic is too eccentric. Too excessive to be taken seriously.

You never see someone who plays like him – so artificial. Cage is always sincere, fearlessly approaching the ridiculous in order to achieve the unique. There are also several compilations of his «Cage Rage» on the Internet. The outbursts of anger from various films make Cage an actor who can not be denied to be found good, but should at least break ironically.

Maybe the colleague is right

In a film that has Nicolas Cage on it – Nicolas Cage is also in it. No matter which character he tries to appropriate, in the end it is always Nic Cage that the viewer sees on screen.

Nicolas Cage, the guy in “Con Air” or the scientist in “The Rock” or just Nicolas Cage, the guy on the motorcycle with the burning skull in “Ghost Rider”.

Acting colleague Ethan Hawke said of him in an interview: “Nicolas Cage is the only actor since Marlon Brando who has really done something new with the art of acting. He successfully led us away from an obsession with naturalism and into a kind of lecture style of acting. “

Maybe Hawke is right. Maybe Cage is just an old school actor. After all, the style of lecture was popular with the old minstrels.

Nicolas Cage is the last minstrel – or the first in a new age of acting.

And here are the movie hits in March

These are the cinema highlights in March









“Onward: No half measures” is the first Pixar film after “Toy Story 4”.

The two brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot discover a mysterious wand.

On the long journey: Ian and Barley want to bring their father back to life.

In “La Vérité – Live and let lie”, the great Catherine Deneuve plays herself to a certain extent: a French acting legend.

Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) has had a successful career and has just published her autobiography.

Film star Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve, left) also writes about her daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche) in her book. However, both women have different memories of their shared past.

“Narcissus and Goldmund” is the first film adaptation of the famous story by Hermann Hesse.

Narcissus (Sabin Tambrea) is completely absorbed in monastic life.

After years of separation, Narcissus (Sabin Tambrea, left) and his friend Goldmund (Jannis Niewöhner) meet again.

An American heroic story? “Richard Jewell” tells of the 1996 Olympic attack.

Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser, center) discovers a bomb on the site of the Olympic Games.

Richard’s mother “Bobi” (Kathy Bates) fights for her son.

“Mulan” is the real film adaptation of the well-known Disney cartoon, but is also based on its original, an old Chinese legend.

Because the Huns are threatening the Chinese Empire, the army is mobilizing.

Disguised as a man, Mulan (Liu Yifei) goes to battle for China.

«Seberg» tells a rather unknown chapter in the life of the Nouvelle Vague icon, who died early.

Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart) is in front of the camera a lot in France, but is also involved in the civil rights movement in her American homeland.

Surveillance specialist Jack Solomon (Jack O’Connell) was assigned to Jean Seberg by the FBI.



Back to the home page