New in the cinema: “Stillwater” – Looking for traces in Marseille

By Jörg Taszman

On his own: Bill Baker (Matt Damon) goes to Marseille to save his daughter – without speaking a word of French. (imago / Focus Features)

An ex-oil worker from the USA tries to rescue his daughter from a French prison. Tom McCarthy tells of this in “Stillwater” – a successful film that always sets new accents and surprises the audience.

What is it about?

Bill Baker, an unemployed former oil worker and widower from the US dump Stillwater, made it possible for his daughter Allison to study in Marseille. She has been in prison there for the murder of her lover for years.

Allison always denied the act. New evidence speaks for her innocence, but the lawyer does not want to reopen the case. So Bill tries to research on his own. But he can’t speak a word of French.









By chance he made the acquaintance of the single mother Virginie and befriended her and her daughter. However, his obsession with solving the case makes Bill act more and more arbitrarily.

What’s so special?

Director Tom McCarthy skilfully avoids several clichés: “Stillwater” is neither a judicial drama nor a film about a father who sees red because of a miscarriage of justice. The friendship between Bill and Virginie is also initially platonic. Neither is it a feel-good movie about a problematic father-daughter relationship in which everything will be fine in the end.

The difficult American-French relationship is also told in a complex and refreshingly different way. The fact that Bill comes from a proletarian milieu also plays a role, while Virginie and her circle of friends are French intellectuals.

Conclusion

A successful film by the “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy, which not only tells of a screwed up father-daughter relationship, but also of a very simple, righteous and religious American who is strangers to France in several ways.

The US journalist Amanda Knox criticized the film: It allegedly processed her judicial scandal over a murder case without being asked. Our film editor Patrick Wellinski argues against this: “The world is material for works of art.” [AUDIO]

Only with Virginie’s daughter Maya does it really thaw. The scenes between the two are some of the best in the film. The filmmaker succeeds time and again in setting new accents, playing with genres and surprising the audience.

Matt Damon in the leading role and Camille Cottin as Virginie play their characters convincingly and haunted. They help ensure that the viewer is gripped and emotionally always stuck with it.

“Stillwater”

USA / F 2021, FSK: 12, 140 minutes

Directed by Tom McCarthy

Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin