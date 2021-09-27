New film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence









Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence recently appeared in front of the camera for a new film. Now a clip has been released that shows what fans can look forward to.

The two actors play together in an upcoming disaster film. They embody two astrologers who warn the President of America (acting icon Meryl Streep) about the end of the earth – but they are not taken seriously.

“Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy student, and her Professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make the amazing discovery of a comet orbiting our solar system. The problem: it is on a direct collision course with the earth. The other problem? Nobody really seems to care.





It turns out that warning mankind about a planet killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Streep) and her son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill) to the radio stations on The Daily Rip, a cheerful morning show that moderated by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months to go before the comet hits, it’s a comical task to negotiate the 24 hour news cycle and get the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late – what will it take so that the world just looks up? “

The film is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on December 10th and will be available on Netflix from December 24th.