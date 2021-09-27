New film with Ben Affleck: Happiness is in the basket – culture

Click-hiss. This sound accompanies Jack Cunningham through his day. When he is in the shower in the morning, the first beer can is opened. As soon as he has left the construction site, his workplace, he takes a can out of the cooler bag behind the passenger seat. Even if he’s late for dinner at his mother’s house on Thanksgiving, he’s got his beer with him. Click-hiss.

Cunningham, the main character in “Out Of Play: The Way Back,” is an alcoholic, and seeing him drink up the pain causes physical discomfort. The stomach contracts with all the beers it drops and the gin he dumps into the thermo mug to get through the time between beers.

Ben Affleck (“Argo”) plays this wreck – and brings his own experience with him. The actor, director and screenwriter himself has three stays in rehab clinics behind him. Earlier this year he gave an interview with the New York Times in which he spoke openly about how alcohol ruined his marriage to Jennifer Garner. The former Hollywood dream couple has three children.

How Much Ben Affleck is in Jack Cunningham?

Affleck is now playing Jack Cunningham, the silent epicenter in Gavin O’Connor’s film. His cheeks puffy, his eyes glazed over, he wraps the figure in a cocoon of phlegm under which a mixture of shame and anger simmers. Her destructive power comes to the fore when his sister Beth (Michaela Watkins) holes him with questions about his well-being. Then he knocks the can of beer across the room, frightening you.

It’s not the last time in the film that you ask yourself: How much of what you see is Jack Cunningham, and how much is Ben Affleck? The actor has stated that working on “Out Of Play” was therapeutic for him.





O’Connor, who shot “The Accountant” with Affleck a few years ago, reports to the “Times” of a total collapse that the actor suffered after a scene in which Cunningham and his wife Angela (Janina Gavankar) pronounces.









Work hard and you will get a grip on your life

Like Affleck, Cunningham has had a failed marriage. But he is not yet ready to recognize the role that addiction plays in his separation. Only an engagement as a youth basketball coach brings him to this point.

After some hesitation and a drunk night, he took the job at his old high school, where he is still revered as the best player the school ever produced. A huge talent who turned his back on the sport.

How Cunningham will help the lousy team win and working with the young athletes will get them back on their feet at the same time is thoroughly predictable. Work hard, help others, then you will get a grip on your life again, that’s the simple message of the film.

There is no drinking romance

After a while, trauma emerges that motivates Cunningham’s alcohol addiction psychologically. But by then O’Connor has already staged them in all their threatening wretchedness. Drinking romance never lets “Out Of Play” arise.

At the same time, the combination of sport and personal drama is proving to be extremely effective again. When “Out Of Play” switches to slow motion in the last seconds of the decisive game, it is difficult to escape the emotional punch.

But what will be remembered is Ben Affleck’s presence and his personal fate. That closeness lends a disturbing veracity to a solid drama about a broken guy finding his way back on the right path.

