Monday, September 27, 2021
Nanu? Who is splashing around with actor Chris Hemsworth?

By Sonia Gupta
Thor star Chris Hemsworth sits naked in the tub with this young lady

Foam party!

fromArabella Mba Mombeon 09.09.2020 | 14:46

Chris Hemsworth has been married to Spanish actress Elsa Patakay for ten years. The two have three children together. On Instagram, fans can experience their life in Australia up close.

Happy Father’s Day

On the Instagram account, the Thor actor’s wife gives us a lot of insights into the Hemsworth family’s private photo album. The latest photo shows Chris and his daughter (8) splashing around in the bathtub, Elsa comments on the post with the words: “A little late, but happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful fathers out there. Especially to Chris.”

Not a perfect marriage

But the marriage of the two does not always seem to be as perfect as it is on social media. Elsa Pataky commented in an interview: “It’s funny that everyone thinks Chris and me are the perfect couple. But we’re not. We’ve had many ups and downs – and we’re still working on our relationship.”
But Chris does one thing Hemsworth Definitely perfect: “He’s a wonderful dad who keeps talking to us Laugh brings, that’s what I love him for. “




The everyday life of the Hemsworths

Two things are an important part of their marriage: a healthy diet and a love of sport.
And their three children are already real athletes, they live together in Australia, right on the beach. So it’s no wonder that surfing is at the top of the list, but riding together is also part of the weekly family activity. Chris and Elsa attach great importance to the fact that their children are outside: “The main thing is that they are not sitting in front of the computer and are constantly busy with social media.”
Elsa’s greatest dream, by the way, is still to ride with her daughter at the age of 80 and her husband should definitely be there.

Image source: Getty Images / Ryan Pierse

