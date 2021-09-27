Movie review: The publisher with Meryl Streep: The freedom of the press is also an obligation – culture

A struggle for the right decision: Tom Hanks as editor-in-chief with Meryl Streep as publisher Photo: rental







Meryl Streep shines as the owner of the Washington Post, which is involved in politics and still prints the truth about the Vietnam War. In his drama, Steven Spielberg makes it clear what a great good freedom of the press is.

Stuttgart – The Washington Post has shaken US politics several times. Her coverage of the Watergate affair led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974. Reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein had meticulously exposed that the Republican Party was tapping into democratic competition – on orders from above. Alan J. Pakula filmed the material with Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman in “The Untouchables” (1976).

Watergate was preceded by a no less momentous revelation: the publication of the so-called “Pentagon Papers” in 1971 revealed that the American public from Eisenhower to Nixon had been systematically deceived about the goals and extent of the US involvement in the Vietnam War. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara began documenting the facts in 1967. A whistleblower passed these papers to the “New York Times”, which printed excerpts. The government obtained a publication ban. Katharine Graham, heiress of the “Washington Post” and the first female publisher of a major daily newspaper, then decided, at the urging of her editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee and against her advisors, to put the duty of information above confidentiality. She risked everything – and the Supreme Court shortly thereafter agreed.

Meryl Streep designed the transformation of her figure in a nuanced and precise manner

Steven Spielberg is now celebrating this victory of a courageous woman for freedom of the press, and his dramaturgy is designed to increasingly focus on Katharine Graham, who initially appears as a marginal figure, and to illuminate her struggle. Meryl Streep designed the difficult learning process of her character in a nuanced and precise manner: from the universally popular hostess for Washington high society, who stayed out of the way, Graham changed into a woman who became aware of her influence and took on civic responsibility.









The relationship between journalism and politics is crucial. Wherever you meet constantly, you get to know and sometimes appreciate each other. Graham, for example, is good friends with McNamara (Bruce Greenwood), whose career she now decides. Tom Hanks acts confidently as editor-in-chief Bradlee, who struggles with how close he was to President John F. Kennedy – and how uncritical. All the more consequently he is now pushing the research, in which Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) stands out as a courageous reporter.







The paradigm shift that took place in the US film business in the mid-1970s is still visible today. The director himself was one of the “incorruptible” of the German title. Pakula soberly portrayed the Watergate scandal in the critical style of the New Hollywood era. By the time the film was released, Spielberg had already shifted the focus with “Jaws” (1975): the audience was soon overwhelmed by the content. As many of his films (“Schindler’s List”, “The Color Purple”, “Amistad”) were and are political, Spielberg is a man of impact. When his rotary presses rattle and the freedom of the press shines, unlike Pakula’s, all resistance is forgotten. Graham’s role model function as a strong woman is little more than a touching eye-catcher: When she steps out of court, a couple of sexes adore her.

Spielberg’s film makes journalists and media houses responsible

It is Spielberg’s merit, however, that he makes it clear emotionally what a great good freedom of the press is. Only well-informed citizens can form a substantial opinion and exercise democratic rights. This is more true than ever in times of fake news, in which more and more people rely on social networks and confuse prejudices expressed there with facts.

At the same time, Spielberg’s film obliges journalists and media companies to live up to their constitutionally guaranteed freedom, not to join forces with those in power and their projects when there are justified doubts. There are many examples of this in the USA: After 9/11, many US media supported George W. Bush’s Iraq campaign with patriotic hurray, but the existence of the weapons of mass destruction that served as a reason for war turned out to be a lie.