“Midnight in the Switchgrass”: Splendid releases German trailer for the Bruce Willis film





FBI agent Karl Helter (Bruce Willis) and his tough partner Rebecca Lombardi (Megan Fox) are about to blow up a sex trafficking ring. When they realize their investigation is crossing the path of a brutal serial killer, they team up with Texas Ranger Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch), who has been working on the case for years. When Rebecca, disguised as a high-class prostitute, is kidnapped by her target and their lives are at stake, Karl and Byron only have a few hours to put the last clues together and put an end to the infamous “Truck Stop Killer” until then the killer continues…. at MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS …









At least from the cast list it seems “Midnight in the Switchgrass”To be a real highlight. Hunt in the thriller based on a true story Bruce Willis and Megan Fox the ‘Truck stop killer‘, one of the most dangerous serial killers from Texas. The co-stars are also impressive: Sistine Stallone (Daughter of Sylvester Stallone), Emile Hirsch (“Force of Nature”), Colson Baker (“Machine Gun Kelly”), Lukas Haas (“The Revenant”), Michael Beach (“Aquaman”) and Jackie Cruz (“Orange is the new black”).

You will find out whether the cast list keeps what it promises from October 29, 2021, then Splendid Film will publish the true crime thriller with us on Blu-ray and DVD. A making of and interviews are announced in the extras. The German sound track is mixed in DTS-HD MA 5.1.

Order from JPC:

Last updated on 09/15/2021 / Affiliate Links / Images from the Amazon Product Advertising API