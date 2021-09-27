MeToo: Abuse Debate: Meryl Streep believes in change

The current discussion about abuse in Hollywood gives Meryl Streep hope. She believes the world will change when we finally have equality.

“From my point of view as a feminist, we are currently experiencing the most optimistic moment in 40 years – with the price of some very destroyed women’s lives,” said Streep of the German Press Agency and some other international media in New York. The interview took place on the occasion of the premiere of the journalism drama “Die Verlegerin” – with Streep in the lead role.









At the same time, the actress says that many of the current cases of sexual abuse such as that of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein would not have happened in another professional environment. “Our culture is determined by the men at the top. If half of the board of the Weinstein Company were made up of women, none of this would have happened,” says Streep. “The first time an out-of-court settlement was paid, someone would have asked what the money was for and decided it would no longer be paid.”

Overall, the three-time Oscar winner was confident: “The whole world will change when we have equality and experience partnership. It’s not about replacing someone – it’s about sharing.”