Meryl Streep: She defends herself against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein uses statements from Meryl Streep for his defense. But she doesn’t let that sit on her …

The reactions to Harvey Weinstein’s (65) defense offensive were not long in coming. And, as was to be expected, they are violent. Oscar winner Meryl Streep (68, “The Iron Lady”) described his approach as “pathetic”. Weinstein’s lawyers had tried to present the allegations against him as unfounded with a positive testimony from Streep about the fallen film mogul.

“Pathetic and exploitative”



“That Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers use my (true) testimony that he did not sexually and physically assault me ​​during our business relationship as evidence that he did not abuse OTHER women is pathetic and exploitative,” said the actress in a statement cited by several US media.

Streep added that he was solely responsible for his “criminal acts” for which he was charged. “If there is any justice left in this system, he will pay for it,” the 68-year-old continued.

Lawrence and Paltrow are also performed



Shortly after the allegations against Weinstein became known in October 2017, Streep said that he had always behaved respectfully towards her. His lawyers now use this statement to defend their client. In court documents that are available to the US celebrity portal “TMZ”, Jennifer Lawrence (27) is also quoted as saying: “He always behaved very nicely towards me.”









Among other things, Weinstein is accused of deliberately obstructing Hollywood careers, actresses who have rejected his advances. As a counter-argument for this claim, Weinstein’s lawyers cited the career of Gwyneth Paltrow (45, “Iron Man”). So it is true that he tried to get closer to Paltrow in 1994. However, this did not prevent her from participating in other Weinstein productions. For example in “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), which brought her the Oscar for best actress.

Class action is to be averted



Weinstein’s team also complained that “all women who met Harvey for a project” are now being referred to as alleged victims. His attorneys are trying to get the New York court to drop a class action lawsuit brought against the film mogul by six women for sexual abuse.

Since October there have been new allegations against Weinstein. Because of his sexual misconduct, he was fired from his production company and retired to a therapy facility in Arizona. More than a hundred women accuse him of sexual harassment and even rape, including Hollywood greats such as Salma Hayek, 51 and Rose McGowan (44, “Charmed”).

CodeList