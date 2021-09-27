Meryl Streep is 70: only Trump thinks she is overrated

Who Go Through Hell (The Deer Hunter, produced in 1978)

Streep learned her trade early on. After studying drama at Vassar College, one of the elite schools in the USA, she completed her Master of Fine Arts at Yale. Her first major role in the Vietnam drama “Those Going Through Hell” (1978) starring Robert De Niro won an Oscar nomination.

In the three-hour Vietnam War film Meryl Streep (rightmost) a soldier’s wife. De Niro had made director Michael Cimino aware of the then 27-year-old. And also her fiancé at the time, John Cazale (2nd from left) played along.