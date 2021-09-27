Meryl Streep is 70: only Trump thinks she is overrated

The actress, who only made headlines with her performances, has long been a legend. She has been nominated for an Oscar 21 times: We briefly present her big films.
(c) REUTERS (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)
(c) REUTERS
Sky
(c) imago / Prod.DB
Who Go Through Hell (The Deer Hunter, produced in 1978)
(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)
Kramer vs. Kramer (Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979)
(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981
(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)
Sophie’s Choice (1982)
(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)
Silkwood (1983)
(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)
Out of Africa (1985)
(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)
Spurge (Ironweed, 1987)
(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)
A Cry in the Dark (1988)
(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)
Greetings from Hollywood (Postcards from the Edge, 1990)
(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)
The Bridges of Madison County, 1995
(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)
Family thing (One True Thing, 1998)
(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)
Music of the Heart (1999)
(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)
Adaptation (adaptation, 2002)
(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)
Question of Faith (Doubt, 2008)
(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)
Julie & Julia (2009)
(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)
The Iron Lady (2011)
(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)
In August in Osage County (August: Osage County, 2013)
(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)
Into the Woods (2014)
(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)
Florence Foster Jenkins (2017)
(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)
The Publisher (2017)
(c) REUTERS (Mike Blake / Reuters)