Monday, September 27, 2021
Meryl Streep is 70: only Trump thinks she is overrated

By Vimal Kumar
The actress, who only made headlines with her performances, has long been a legend. She has been nominated for an Oscar 21 times: We briefly present her big films.

Streep, best actress nominee for her role in ´The Iron Lady, ´ poses at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood

On June 22nd, Meryl Streep will be 70 years old. Hardly anyone in Hollywood enjoys the same recognition as she does. Only Donald Trump called the avowed Democrat one of the “most overrated” actresses.

(c) REUTERS (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the Monte Cristo Awards in New York

She only makes headlines with her acting skills, but not with her private life. She has been with the Sculptor Don Gummer married, completely free of scandals. She has four children and her eldest daughter Mamie (35) made her grandmother this spring.

(c) REUTERS

At 70, Streep is far from retirement. She is currently on the great second season of the HBO series “Big Little Lies” (pictured) to see. And shot the sister drama “Little Women” directed by Greta Gerwig. She also has a leading role alongside Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas in the Netflix production “The Laundromat” about the revelations of the so-called Panama Papers.

Sky

She was already Nominated 21 times for an Oscar – more often than any other actor before her. She has three golden boys at home. DiePresse.com presents the films with which the acting icon had an Oscar chance – and of course those with which she won.

Pictured: Streep in “Out of Africa”.

(c) imago / Prod.DB

from left John Cazale Chuck Aspegren Robert De Niro John Savage John Savage Rutanya Alda Christopher

Who Go Through Hell (The Deer Hunter, produced in 1978)

Streep learned her trade early on. After studying drama at Vassar College, one of the elite schools in the USA, she completed her Master of Fine Arts at Yale. Her first major role in the Vietnam drama “Those Going Through Hell” (1978) starring Robert De Niro won an Oscar nomination.

In the three-hour Vietnam War film Meryl Streep (rightmost) a soldier’s wife. De Niro had made director Michael Cimino aware of the then 27-year-old. And also her fiancé at the time, John Cazale (2nd from left) played along.

(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)

Kramer vs. Kramer (Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979)

Oscar number one got Meryl Streep in 1980 for this divorce drama. First she leaves her husband (Dustin Hoffmann) and her five-year-old son in it, then she fights for custody.

(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)

Jeremy Irons Meryl Streep During the shooting, Anna Meryl Streep starts an affair with him

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981

Double role for Meryl Streep and her film partner Jeremy Irons: In 19th century England, an engaged biologist falls in love with a woman who has been cast out from society because she used to have a relationship with a French officer. At the same time, there is also an act in the present: Here, too, the two have an affair.

(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)

Peter MacNicol Meryl Streep Kevin Kline One day Stingo Peter MacNicol shows up and pulls b

Sophie’s Choice (1982)

Oscar number two: Streep learned Polish every day for her role for four months. She plays a concentration camp survivor in the USA after the end of the Second World War. In Auschwitz, she was given the choice of which of her two children should survive. In post-war New York, she stands between two men (Kevin Kline, Peter MacNicol).

(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)

Jan 1 2011 MERYL STREEP N2379 SILKWOOD 1983 SUPPLIED BY MERYLSTREEPRETRO PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIx

Silkwood (1983)

The film is based on the true life story of Karen Silkwood. The chemical technician was employed in a plutonium processing plant and fought against life-threatening working conditions. She died in unknown circumstances.

(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)

Out of Africa (1985)

A woman between two men in Africa at the beginning of the 20th century: Karen Blixen (Streep) marries her cousin (Austro-Star Klaus Maria Brandauer), but then falls in love with a big game hunter (Robert Redford). The rest are drama, social studies, and landscapes.

(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)

Spurge IRONWEED USA 1987 Director Hector Babenco MERYL STREEP UnitedArchives00021278

Spurge (Ironweed, 1987)

Jack Nicholson plays a former athlete and alcoholic at the time of the economic crisis, while Streep plays a musician who is also inclined to alcohol. Critics complained that the film had hardly any plot – and praised the performance.

(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)

A Cry in the Dark (1988)

Dramatic role for Streep: The baby of Lindy (Streep) and Michael Chamberlain (Sam Neill) disappears on a camping holiday at Ayers Rock in Australia. Lindy is certain that it was carried away by a dingo, but she is suspected of murdering her child and charged.

(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)

Greetings from Hollywood (Postcards from the Edge, 1990)




The film is based on a novel by Carrie Fischer, Princess Leia from the “Star Wars” films. Streep plays Suzanne Vale, who tries to get on with her Hollywood career after a drug withdrawal. Shirley MacLaine plays her mother.

(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)

The Bridges of Madison County, 1995

Sad romance with Clint Eastwood: In the 1960s, an unhappy farmer’s wife meets an unconventionally living photographer who is supposed to photograph the covered bridges of Madison County (Iowa) for a magazine. The two get closer, but one cannot hope for a happy ending.

(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)

Familiensache ONE TRUE THING USA 1999 Director Carl Franklin MERYL STREEP WILLIAM HURT UnitedAr

Family thing (One True Thing, 1998)

Streep plays Renée Zellweger’s mother and wife of William Hurt, who is diagnosed with cancer.

(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)

Meryl Streep Roberta Guaspari Meryl Streep moves to Harlem to move to Ghetto Ki after her divorce

Music of the Heart (1999)

“Scream” inventor Wes Craven has also made films aside from horror: for example one about a violin teacher (Streep) who teaches in New York’s problematic Harlem district.

(c) imago / United Archives (imago stock & people)

Adaptation (adaptation, 2002)

The second successful collaboration between director Spike Jonze and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman: Nicolas Cage plays twin brothers Charlie and Donald Kaufman, who are also screenwriters. Charlie is supposed to adapt the novel “The Orchid Thief” by Susan Orlean (Streep) and begins to spy on her.

(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)

May 25 2006 Fashion editor maven Miranda Priestly Meryl Streep is unhappy with the latest desig

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

Streep’s portrayal in this rather shallow comedy from the fashion world was highly praised: She plays the boss of a fashion magazine. It is not difficult to see who was considered a role model: The boss of the US “Vogue”, Anna Wintour. She even came to the film premiere – and wore Prada.

(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)

Question of Faith (Doubt, 2008)

Religious seriousness: The director of a Catholic school (Streep) accused a popular priest (Philip Seymour Hoffman) of child abuse in the mid-1960s.

(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)

RELEASE DATE August 7th 2009 MOVIE TITLE Julie & Julia Julie and Julia STUDIO Columbia Pictures

Julie & Julia (2009)

Streep wonderfully comedic: The bored wife of the US ambassador to Paris, Julia Child, discovered her love for cooking in the 1950s – and became a popular US television chef. Fifty years later, frustrated New Yorker Julie (Amy Adams) cooks and blogs about her recipes.

(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Oscar number three: Director Phyllida Lloyd’s film focuses less on Margaret Thatcher’s political career than on her Alzheimer’s disease.

(c) imago stock & people (imago stock & people)

January 16 2014 Actress MERYL STREEP Nominated for Best Actress In a Leading Role for August Osa

In August in Osage County (August: Osage County, 2013)

In the film, Streep plays a pill-addicted matriarch in the US southern states, Julia Roberts plays the eldest of her three daughters. Streep had never shown himself on screen so self-destructively and with so much courage to be ugly. The performance earned her the 18th Oscar nomination in 2014.

(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)

Jan 15 2015 Academy Award Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role Nominee MERYL STREE

Into the Woods (2014)

As you can see, Streep plays a witch in Rob Marshall’s fantasy musical. The film mixes various fairy tales by the Brothers Grimm, including Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Cinderella.

(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)

RELEASE DATE August 12th 2016 TITLE Florence Foster Jenkins STUDIO DIRECTOR Stephen Frears PLOT

Florence Foster Jenkins (2017)

Stephen Frears’ film is about the “worst singer in the world”, Florence Foster Jenkins, who actually existed. Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant show their comedic talent – but only Streep was nominated for an Oscar.

(c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)

The Publisher (2017)

In the Spielberg film “Die Verlegerin”, Streep plays just that. Elegant as usual. By the way: The widespread rumor that “Die Verlegerin” would only offer dry dialogue didactics can confidently be rejected.

Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for ´The Iron Lady, ´ and French actor Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for ´The Artist, ´ pose backstage at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood

Will the list of Streep’s Oscar nominations continue? For sure.

In the picture: Streep at her third Oscar award in 2012 with the also awarded Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”)

(c) REUTERS (Mike Blake / Reuters)


Vimal Kumar
