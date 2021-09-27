Monday, September 27, 2021
Megan Fox, Billie Eilish and Co. present awards at the MTV VMAs

By Arjun Sethi
Megan Fox (left) and Billie Eilish are among the stars who will be handing out prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th. (tae / spot)

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held in New York City on September 12th. It is now known which stars will present the prizes this year.

The MTV Video Music Awards are taking place in New York City over the weekend. The “People” magazine has now officially announced the stars who will be awarded the prizes: Billie Eilish (19), Megan Fox (35), Travis Barker (45), Simone Biles (24) and Avril Lavigne (36) will be on December 12th. Handing over awards on September.




Other stars with this honor are Billy Porter (51), Conor McGregor (33), Hailey Bieber (24), Fat Joe (51), Halle Bailey (21), AJ McLean (43), Ashanti (40), Nick Lachey ( 47), Rita Ora (30), Ja Rule (45), Cyndi Lauper (68) and 50 Cent (46). Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker will appear twice: He will not only present a prize, but will also be on stage with Machine Gun Kelly (31) for the performance of the song “Papercuts”.


