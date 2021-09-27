Matt Damon jokes about Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s love comeback

RTL>entertainment>
July 30, 2021 – 11:11 am clock
Matt Damon is excited about Bennifer 2.0
It’s THE love comeback in 2021! Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (48) go through life hand in hand again. This joyful relationship news doesn’t leave the celebrity world cold either! This is how Ben’s long-time friend Matt Damon (50) now expresses himself in an interview with “SirisXM Stars” with surprising words about Bennifer 2.0.
“I’m just so happy for him”
The 50-year-old actor was asked about the rumors of reconciliation in May, but was still quite covered in his answer. The likeable Hollywood star said at the time that he hoped there was something to the speculation and that it would be “great” if the two of them got back together. And indeed, fate brought the former lovers back together after almost 20 years. At the premiere of Matt’s new film “Stillwater”, the 50-year-old expressed his joy in an interview with “Extra”: “I’m just so happy for him. He’s the best. He deserves all the happiness in the world. I’m happy me for both of them. “
Matt feels like joking
In his current interview, Luciana Barroso’s husband (45) is more likely to joke. “I know you are very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez,” the presenter addressed Matt and added, “I know you love to be asked.” The “Good Will Hunting” star replies: “Right. How else should I be? Unhappy?” Jokes Matt. “As if I hate true love. It sucks. I don’t wish them anything, except, you know, Not,” laughs the triple dad. This exchange of blows should also have made Bennifer laugh! (lkr)