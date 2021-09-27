Mark Wahlberg: This is what a day in the actor’s life looks like

Mark Wahlberg gets up at 2:30 a.m. every day – mind you

Getting up in the middle of the night, doing lots of exercise and going to bed early. If we look at Mark Wahlberg’s daily routine, we know why we haven’t become well-trained, successful actors.

From a distance you sometimes look enviously at the life of the rich and beautiful. And asks himself: What do they actually do all day? Actor Mark Wahlberg revealed exactly that on Instagram – and you don’t really want to swap with him.

The Hollywood star, who played in films such as “Departed”, posted his daily routine in his Instagram story. It has it all: Wahlberg meticulously planned his life from getting up to going to bed. At 2.30 a.m. – in the middle of the night – he gets up, after prayer and breakfast there are 90 minutes of fitness.

At what time normal people call morning, Wahlberg goes to golf for another two hours. Afterwards, professional appointments and time with the family are on the program, at 3 p.m. the children have to be picked up from school. Exercise again in the afternoon and go back to bed at 7.30 p.m.

Wahlberg has also posted videos on Instagram showing him doing his nightly fitness sessions.

Mark Wahlberg: A well-timed life



Maybe it takes so much self-discipline to be successful in Hollywood. Many fans prefer their relaxed, unspectacular life to the daily program of a Mark Wahlberg. In any case, people on Twitter express themselves who have very little understanding – or at least admit that they could never maintain such a lifestyle.

“Why does someone pack his day so full?” Someone asks: “I want to sleep after reading it.” The actor’s eating habits, in particular, attract attention. “I think it’s great that he seriously lists ‘snacks’ as appointments,” said one user.

It is of course as interesting as it is sobering to compare Mark Wahlberg’s daily routine with his own everyday life. Some users enjoy posting their own schedule for the day. It’s full, too, but mostly not quite as productive. But that is by no means a reason to feel bad. Perhaps quite the opposite.

