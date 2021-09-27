Mark Wahlberg: The Hollywood star’s incredible fitness program

Mark Wahlberg: Hollywood star and fitness fanatic. Image: Rob Grabowski / Invision / AP / Invision

Allow me, this is Mark Wahlberg. Oscar winner, father of four, and fitness machine.

Eleven million Instagram followers daily witness how the actor steers his body in the fitness center.

It recently became clear how much work Wahlberg really puts into his body. The 47-year-old published his daily program in his Insta story. First of all: It is out of this world.

This is what the program looks like:

2.30 a.m .: wake up

2.45 a.m .: Pray

3.15 a.m .: Breakfast

3.40–5.15 a.m .: Training

5.30 a.m .: Post-workout meal

6 a.m .: shower

7.30 a.m .: Golf

8.00 a.m .: Snack

9.30 a.m .: Cold therapy for relaxation

10.30 a.m .: Snack

11 a.m .: Family time / meetings / business calls

1 p.m .: lunch

2 p.m .: Meetings / business calls

3 p.m .: Pick up children from school

3.30 p.m .: Snack

4 p.m .: Training number 2

5 p.m .: shower number 2

5.30 p.m .: dinner / family time

7.30 p.m .: sleep

Here’s the proof. Wahlberg actually wrote it down like that.

The reactions

The users reacted stunned on social media. How can you bring so many things under one roof in one day? And then questions like: “30 minutes of golf? Is that crazy golf? “









By far the best reaction, however, came from James Corden. The comedian moderates the “Late Late Show” on CBS and became world famous thanks to the Carpool karaoke. The video, in which he drives around the White House with Michelle Obama and sings radio hits, achieved over 60 million views.

Now the entertainer went into unfamiliar territory and tried to keep up with Mark Wahlberg: He visited the Übermenschen in his gym. The result was broadcast yesterday and is delicious.

“It’s half past two in the morning, I’ve just woken up and I’m going to train with Mark Wahlberg,” says a limp Corden at the beginning of his video.

It goes on: “It’s ten to three in the morning. According to Mark Wahlberg’s Instagram schedule, he is currently praying. And me too. I pray that he cancels. “

Once at the fitness center, Corden no longer understands the world: “It’s the middle of the night, why are we doing this?”

“Isn’t it nice and peaceful?” Wahlberg asks him seriously, to which Corden replies: “I was more peaceful when I was still sleeping.”

Corden cuddles with the Blackroll and would rather crawl back into bed. screenshot: youtube

Wahlberg wonders why Corden didn’t go to bed before 10.30 p.m. “What did you do?” “I was a normal person,” says Corden and laughs.

In the end, Corden took part for a few minutes and presented Wahlberg with a T-shirt with the heading “4 AM Club”.

The chances that the comedian will show up in the fitness center again are vanishingly small. Before daybreak, Corden leaves the sports temple and probably goes to sleep, exhausted. And Wahlberg? The day is just getting started for him. (cma)

