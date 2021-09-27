Mark Wahlberg: Hollywood actor reveals in an interview what his son finds really embarrassing about him

Cologne – In his new comedy “Suddenly Family” he has to deal with three foster children completely unprepared. In real life, fatherhood is routine for Mark Wahlberg. The 47-year-old and his wife Rhea even have four children between the ages of nine and 15.

In the film you are faced with a real devil’s roast and you are often quite overwhelmed. Do you sometimes have similar problems with your own kids?

Mark Wahlberg: My four are really good children! Of course there are always ups and downs. As a father, I try to be strict and unyielding on the one hand, and loving and caring on the other. It all depends on the right mix and whether you are a good role model yourself.

Copyright: picture alliance / dpa Mark Wahlberg with his wife Rhea.

Have you always wanted to have a big family?

MW: Yes, I had eight siblings myself. And I found four kids a good number. My wife originally wanted a fifth one, but I did everything to make sure we put it off (laughs). Thank God! And my wife is happy about it since we suddenly have a teenager – Ella is 15 – in the house. Things get a lot more complicated when your angel looks you in the face and curses you.

How do you tame your daughter?

MW: I found a good way to control it. I regularly punish them with room arrest (laughs). Then I know that she is at home and what she does at all times. I am often used as a referee when my wife and daughter are at odds. Of course, in the end neither of them will listen to me.

Copyright: picture alliance / dpa Mark Wahlberg with his wife Rhea and three of his children.

How different are your children?

MW: Very. All of them pull me in different directions. My sons are very relaxed. They just want to be quiet and (the video game) “Fortnight” to play. My daughters couldn’t be more different. My older one would like to just hang out with her clique all the time and accuse me of controlling them all the time. Which of course she’s absolutely right (laughs). My youngest daughter Grace is nine and is completely responsible, motivated and just a dream for her dad. When we have to go somewhere, it is always ready on time. She loves gymnastics and is obsessed with horses. I bought her one.

Copyright: Gallo Mark Wahlberg in an interview with our reporter Dierk Sindermann.

(lowers voice). And do you know why?

No why?

MW: Because people have often told me that daughters with their own horses do not start to be interested in boys until they are 20. That would be fantastic (laughs).









Then why didn’t you buy one of your elders?

MW: I wanted to last year. I asked her and she said no.

Does she already have her first boyfriend?

MW: Yes, there was a boy who interested you. Of course she had to bring it home so I could inspect it. He came with his mother and was wearing a tie. It turned out he was a really nice guy and scared of me. I thought “She can keep it”. Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t last long.

Is mom more relaxed when it comes to boys?

MW: Quite a bit. My daughter just texted her the other day that she wanted to go to the beach with some friends after school. Among them were more boys than girls – but allegedly also the mother of one of her friends. And Rhea just said “yes”. I couldn’t believe it – anyone could have written the SMS. So I went to Malibu and checked out the location. After all, her best friend’s mother was actually there – so that was true.

Do your kids actually like your rapper history as “Marky Mark” and your music from back then?

MW: Not at all. I recently went to my son Michael’s football game with my wife. At halftime they played Drake and then suddenly my hit “Good Vibrations”. My son was so embarrassed that he slumped on the bench and buried his face in his hands. My wife laughed herself to death.

Do you still know them all? Those were the boy bands of the 90s (read here)

What do you like to hear best?

MW: Everything that is currently in the charts about rap when it comes to workouts. That gives me energy. When I’m in the car, I prefer classic hip hop from the 80s and 90s or good rock ‘n’ roll.

You grew up in a family that wasn’t exactly a bed of roses. Today you are very successful. What does money mean to you?

MW: I think the most important thing is to realize that you can’t take your money with you after you die. You should spend it during your lifetime and support others with it. My greatest passion are my own companies, especially our “Wahlburger” restaurants. There are now 27. I want to leave my children a successful business empire, which they can then pass on to their own children.

What luxury do you allow yourself with your money?

MW: I already have a few expensive things that I can afford. I especially like shoes and watches.

Do you have hobbies?

MW: I like fixing things around the house and on the property. Or tinkering with my cars. I learned auto mechanics as a teenager and I’m pretty good at it. I think my wife likes to see me working in the smeared tank top in the garage (winks).

Is this the secret why your marriage has been going on for ages by Hollywood standards? You are celebrating your tenth wedding anniversary this year.

You might also be interested in this video:

MW: I think the secret is that we are constantly communicating with each other. Like any couple, we have our ups and downs, but we love each other more than ever. We feel lucky to have the other in our life. We keep each other’s backs free and are just a great team.