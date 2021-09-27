Madonna reports on her phone call with Britney Spears

The Queen of Pop and the Princess of Pop seem to be in close contact! In Britney Spears’ (39) guardianship suit against her father Jamie (69), Madonna (63) had already publicly sided with her. On the net, the “Like a Virgin” interpreter had asked to finally give Brit her life back. But apparently their support is not limited to online postings. Well reported Madonna even from a recent phone call with the pop princess!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight the 63-year-old said that she had recently had Britney on the line. She “only wanted to hear from her” and wanted to congratulate Sam Asghari (27) on her upcoming wedding. Since the paths of the two have crossed again and again in the course of their music careers, they still seem to be friends. “I love her,” gushed Madonna by the 39 year old.

A common moment will be Madonna and Britney to be remembered forever: Their legendary kissing party during a joint stage appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003. The images of the erotic kiss went around the world and made a lot of headlines.









Britney and Jamie Spears

Madonna in her VMA outfit 2021

Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV VMAs

