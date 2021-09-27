Machine Gun Kelly hits a fan & gets booed









During his headlining set at the Louder Than Life festival, there was a heated argument. Afterwards he was booed by all spectators.

Stress with UFC fighter

At this year’s Video Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly not only performed his single “papercuts”, but also stood on the red carpet with girlfriend Megan Fox. But the couple did not pose just for all fans and photographers present, they also messed with Conor McGregor. The latter almost eight inches shorter UFC fighter not only tried to spill his drink on Machine Gun Kelly, but also wanted to mess with the rapper and start a brawl. The security staff had to hold back both men …

Beats a fan

Less than two weeks later, Machine Gun Kelly still seems to feel a deep anger and was now taking out on a fan. The rapper had been booked to headline the Louder Than Life metal festival in Louisville, Kentucky and apparently had not been able to satisfy every visitor. Two younger men crossed the barriers during his performance and tried to push the musician. Machine Gun Kelly swung his fists and security stepped in.









Yesterday at Louder The Life Festival Machine Gun Kelly appears to have gotten in to an altercation with a fan after being booed by the crowd. : Tyler Oakes on YT pic.twitter.com/bPpqV2RlHd – State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) September 26, 2021

Not a good move

After the incident in the photo pit, which was displayed on the big screen next to the stage, the performance Machine Gun Kelly was covered with boos. Countless festival visitors also showed him the middle finger or left the site …



