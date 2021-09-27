Monday, September 27, 2021
Love confirmed? Nicolas Cage seen again with beauty

By Vimal Kumar
Nicolas Cage (56) has not been around the world as single for that long. It wasn’t until June 2019 that the Hollywood star left after just 69 days of marriage Erika Koike divorce. Meanwhile, the actor should be pretty happy again. He has often been seen with an unknown beauty – so again now: Is this beauty about Nicolas‘ new love?

Paparazzi shot the “Ghost Rider” actor a few days ago with the now not so unknown woman at his side in New York. Holding hands, the two strolled to the natural history museum. As Daily Mail reports, the supposedly new girlfriend is 26-year-old Riko Shibata. According to the portal, the couple has been dating for about two months.

At the beginning of February, Nicolas had already appeared at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, with his companion, who was not particularly prominent at the time. At the time, eyewitnesses observed how cuddly the two of them were and how they kept looking for mutual closeness.

Nicolas Cage with his supposedly new girlfriend in New York, March 2020
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata in February 2020

BG017 / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata in February 2020


