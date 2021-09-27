Long-time DC villain celebrates film debut · KINO.de

The “Aquaman 2” cast is growing and a very special DC villain gets his first appearance in a movie.

“Aquaman” is still the most successful DC film ever. At the time, the comic book accounted for a whopping 1.15 billion US dollars. The future will show whether “Aquaman 2” will succeed in beating its predecessor, but fans will have to be patient until then, because the sequel will only appear in the December 2022. In addition to Jason Momoa as Aquaman, other “Aquaman” stars return such as Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Amber Heard as Mera and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

As The Hollywood Reporter now reports, other prominent faces join this illustrious group. Namely, these are Indya Moore (“Escape Room 2: No Way Out”), Vincent Regan (“Troja”), newcomer Jani Zhao and also Rendell Park, who once again played the “Aquaman” character Dr. Stephen Sin will portray. Indya Moore could possibly play one of the most exciting roles, because the actress will impersonate the DC character Karshon.

Originally a Green Lantern villain, Karshon made his comic debut back in the 1960s. Karshon was actually just a normal shark until one day the marine predator came into contact with radioactivity and suddenly acquired telepathic superpowers. It is not yet known whether Karshon will be one of the main villains in the film, but one way or another the DC character will make her big screen debut with “Aquaman 2”.

These new characters are in “Aquaman 2”

In addition to the villain Karshon, there will be other exciting characters in “Aquaman 2”. Jani Zhao, for example, will slip into the role of Stingray, who was created especially for the film. It’s not entirely clear whether she’s playing a villain, though.

But who DC fans probably know is the character Atlan, played by Vincent Regan. Atlan appeared briefly in the first “Aquaman” film, but at that time he was still portrayed by Graham McTavish (“The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey”). Atlan was the ancient king of Atlantis and was responsible for the fact that Atlantis sank into the sea. The importance of the presented characters for the story of “Aquaman 2” is currently uncertain, as little is known about the plot of the film. For better or worse, DC fans have to wait a little longer before we get more information.

