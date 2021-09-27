Leonardo DiCaprio shows up with girlfriend – for the first time in 15 years

It was the trend of this year’s Oscars: a lot of celebrities came to the Academy Awards with their mothers. However, another companion attracted attention: Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend.

Keanu Reeves came with his mom, and Charlize Theron and Laura Dern also relied on their mothers. However, Leonardo DiCaprio provided the surprise of the evening. Because he came to the 92nd Academy Awards with his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Although the couple did not walk the red carpet together, the 45-year-old and his 23-year-old model friend sat together in the front row in the hall. His new accompaniment came as a surprise to many viewers. Because actually Leonardo DiCaprio also relies on his mother Irmelin Indenbirken for the Academy Awards.

DiCaprio girlfriend at the Oscars: Camila Morrone walked the red carpet alone.









The last time that the “Titanic” star showed up with a woman at the Oscars was in 2005, when he was accompanied by Brazilian top model Gisele Bündchen. The two even posed together for the photographers. However, the relationship broke up in the same year. That was 15 years ago now, at the time his current girlfriend was just seven years old.

A couple for two years?

It is not known since when Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were in a relationship. US media have been saying this since the end of 2017. The actor usually keeps a low profile about his private life in public. He has not yet commented on the relationship with his model friend.

The model commented on the big age difference in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in December 2019. The two separated more than 20 years. “There are so many relationships in Hollywood – and around the world – in which there is a huge age gap,” Morrone said at the time. She doesn’t care and everyone should date the person they want to be with.