Kourtney Kardashian reveals love secret with celebrity rocker Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is taken. She now showed her around 111 million followers on Instagram with a first couple picture.

So it’s really true. Reality star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed the relationship between the two with a photo of herself and the Blink 182 musician Travis Barker.

In the picture published on Instagram, the hands of the two can be seen as they are intertwined. The 45-year-old drummer also shared the picture in his Instagram story.









There were rumors earlier

There were rumors of a possible love affair between the two before. US media such as People magazine speculated about it. Kardashian left her photo post uncommented. Instead, numerous celebrities responded to the news. Model Miranda Kerr sent a heart. Kourtney’s four sisters: Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner also left a Like.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: eleven-year-old Mason, eight-year-old Penelope and six-year-old Reign. Barker is also a father of three. With his ex-wife, actress Shanna Moakler, he has 21-year-old Atiana (whom Moakler brought into the marriage from a previous relationship), 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama.