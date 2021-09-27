Kim Kardashian hosts “Saturday Night Live”

“SNL” has made jokes about Kardashian and her famous family. She has never hosted the comedy show. Her ex Kanye West (44) appeared several times as a musical guest. The fact that Kim Kardashian is now appearing as a presenter is astonishing.

“Why Kim Kardashian?”

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing (53) was surprised. The actress appeared to be wondering if Kardashian would fit on the show. “Why Kim Kardashian?” Said a tweet from Messing. “I mean, I know she’s a cultural icon, but SNL generally hosts hosts who are performers who are there to promote a movie, TV show, or album release.” She added, “Did I miss something?”









Maybe Kardashian has something to promote after all? At the end of 2020 it was announced that the Kardashian Jenner clan had signed an exclusive contract for a new project with the US streaming service Hulu. Not much is known about it yet … Apparently the new format could start this year. In June, after 20 seasons and 14 years on the air, the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” came to an end.

spot on news