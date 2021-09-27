Kim Kardashian celebrates despite Corona: ego trip on the island

“Nobody is an island, all to themselves”, the English poet John Donne already knew four hundred years ago, and who would know better today than stars of reality television, whose entire existence is based on the antithesis of isolation celebrated in the media.

So when Kim Kardashian West, tired of tweeting and Instagraming in times of social distancing with few live appearances, celebrates her fortieth birthday, she does not retire to a party with the nuclear family in camera – but to an island and leave it really crash there.

How it works? “After two weeks of numerous health checks and asking everyone to go into quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island, where we could at least for a short time pretend everything was normal” , the celebrity writes on Instagram and publishes pictures of a party under palm trees, without masks, without worries, but according to their own account with motorcycle rides, swimming with whales and watching films on the beach.

As a template for normal mortals who are worried about the pandemic Christmas, this display of a super-rich without a decadence problem is extremely unsuitable. We are happy when our own “social bubble” does not burst under the pressure of restrictions and the risk of infection: Instead of an island it is “my home is my castle”, instead of being jetted away, it is ventilated.



Ronan Farrow reminds Kim Kardashian’s party of Hieronymus Bosch’s “Garden of Earthly Delights”.

:



Image: Twitter / Screenshot FAZ



On the other hand, the creative responses in the form of memes that pop up on social media are wonderful. The journalist Ronan Farrow combined the Kardashian hit quote from above with the “Garden of Earthly Delights” by Hieronymus Bosch; the Museum of Modern Art with Henri Matisse’s painting “The Dance”. And then there is the armada of pop culture ridicule: pictures of Tom Hanks missing in “Cast Away” (with volleyball “Wilson”), scenes from the film adaptation of “Lord of the Flies”, from “Game of Thrones”, “Mamma Mia” , “Crazy Rich Asians”, “Jurassic Park” and so on.

The result, triggered by the self-celebration of an individual, is a collaborative entertainment program by many for many, which is not primarily based on social envy, but rather the feeling that ego trips are currently maximally unglamorous. That almost makes you believe in humanity again.







