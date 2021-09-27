Keanu Reeves: Wedding under the Christmas tree

It was the love story of the past year: After several sad strokes of fate, Keanu Reeves, 56, had finally found “the one” with Alexandra Grant, 47. And now we want to get married – but not on any day …

Keanu Reeves: Secret Christmas Wedding

Has been for 56 years “John Wick” star Bachelor. But supposedly this is supposed to be the case Christmas change. Because according to a source of the US “OK!” wants Hollywood star Keanu Reeves his girlfriend, the artist Alexandra Grant, to give the solemn yes-word on the festive days.

As the insider continues, the whole thing should “in an elegant, intimate ceremony at his home in the Hollywood Hills” go over the stage, because: “You do everything to keep it private, but they are very happy ”.









“There are rumors that they are planning a moonlight celebration”

Much like Ryan Gosling, Reeves is known for not revealing much about his personal life. It is therefore hardly surprising that the source does not know any facts and rather speculates about the celebrity wedding:

There are rumors that she is one Celebration by moonlight plan with one vegan buffet and a first dance to a piece by Tchaikovsky’s ballet ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

Ah yes. Whether and how the “Matrix” star actually ships into the port of marriage remains his secret for the time being. Let’s see if Reeves is a married man after the Christmas holidays …

