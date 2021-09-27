Keanu Reeves: That’s why his role on “Constantine” was a big mistake

Every Hollywood star’s career must go through a moment similar to the one Keanu Reeves experienced with “Constantine”: he decided to prove to himself and the whole world that he is capable of taking on any challenge. His case was about bringing to life John Constantine, the foul, cynical, drinking, nicotine addicted and impossibly blonde British antihero created by Alan Moore, Rick Veitch and Steve Bissette as a sideline to The Swamp Thing’s 37th (June 1985).

The character was so successful with Vertigo readers that just three years later he rose to his own series Hellblazer, in which he not only kept his iconic brown raincoat, but also retained the features of Sting in the 1982 film adaptation of Brimstone & Treacle ), a drama by Dennis Potter. None of this has anything to do with Reeves’ stage presence in the middle of the two thousand years, nor with the revision of Constantine that he eventually embodied on screen, but he tried. He tried. (Also read: Keanu Reeves as a style role model – How men over 30 avoid embarrassing outfit mistakes)

Why Keanu Reeves’ role in “Constantine” was a huge mistake

The project started in the late 1990s when producer Lauren Shuler Donner bought the rights to Hellblazer with the idea of ​​creating a vehicle for Nicolas Cage, who eventually decided to adapt Superman, which would be directed by Tim Burton should lead (the story of this unborn blockbuster even deserved its own documentary). Warner Bros. managed to regain the actor’s attention in late 2001, but then Tarsem Singh from The Cell (2000) broke off the staging at the last minute. At this point, the studio contacted Francis Lawrence, another director who had emerged from the world of video clips, and swapped Cage for Keanu. Although the script was inspired by the 1991 Garth Ennis screenplay, Dangerous Habits, the film eventually distanced itself from its original material in both content and surface. A John Constantine with hair as black as his raincoats and ties was walking the streets of Los Angeles with an accent that was definitely not from Liverpool. The comic book fans were amazed.









Not only did Constantine overlook the plot provocations, moral subtext, and Faustian overtones with which Ennis created one of his best works, but Lawrence’s visual style, which relies heavily on CGI and symmetrical compositions, had nothing to do with Will Simpson’s raw, sloppy drawing to do. In the end, the film raises the question of how far an adaptation can deviate from the original in order to continue to be considered an adaptation and not just a work that is inspired by certain key elements and narrative beats of a universe that is ultimately completely redesigned . If we try to think of Constantine as a blockbuster from 2005, in which Reeves tries to offer a slightly darker version of his charisma, the experience can even be entertaining at times. If we decide to read it as Hellblazer’s official film, we have no choice but to view it as an unmitigated disaster. (Also interesting: “Long Way Up” – that’s why Ewan McGregor’s adventure series is an absolute must-see)

So it went on after “Constantine” for Keanu Reeves

Obviously Reeves didn’t find what he was looking for, as two of his next roles – in A Scanner Darkly (2006) and Owners of the Street (2008) – delved further into his dark side, only more successfully. When The Power of Tai Chi, The Legend of the Samurai (both 2013) and especially John Wick (2014) came out, he was very clear about what his audience wanted from him. That doesn’t mean he’s completely abandoned John Constantine: in fact, he’s repeatedly expressed an interest in playing him again in a sequel, despite both Warner and Bad Robot, producer of JJ Abram’s production company, on a possible reboot planned without him. Actually, there is no reason to correct anything: Keanu made a mistake in choosing his role, which makes him more human. His legend may even be enriched by this mistake.

The article “Keanu Reeves lo intentó de veras, pero su Constantine fue un error de cásting” is originally on GQ.es appeared.

