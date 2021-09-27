Katy Perry: I want to be a cool mom – guys

The world is a sphere. A baby ball. At least for Katy Perry (35), who is expecting her first child, a little girl.

She feels the hormones ride a roller coaster. Everything is new, sensitive, you can make her cry or laugh quickly. “I’m very hormonal,” said the superstar in the US magazine “People”. There couldn’t be a better life for her right now. “Even if it’s not exactly easy for me as a control freak in a pandemic,” she says with a laugh.





On Valentine’s Day (February 14), Katy Perry got engaged to actor Orlando BloomPhoto: FilmMagic



In doing so, she knows very well that things can also be different. In 2017, after the interim separation from Orlando Bloom (43), she fell into depression. The time describes it as a “nightmare”: I felt like I was being attacked, but I couldn’t wake up. “

But that is long gone. “I’m ready now,” says Katy Perry. “I have a great partner, a good mind.”

All energy now goes to the little girl she carries in her stomach. “Two or three years ago I couldn’t even imagine having a child because I could hardly look after myself.”

Her daughter is therefore something “like an anchor” in her life now.

And how does she want to raise her daughter? “I will be the strict mother and Orlando the relaxed father. I already know that ”, Katy Perry is sure. “But maybe that’ll change when she’s a teenager. I want to be a cool mother. ”

