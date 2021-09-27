Kate Winslet in Steve Jobs: 15 Facts About the English Actress

by Bernd Teichmann



In 1997 she turned the heads of millions of men in “Titanic”. Since then, Kate Winslet has been an integral part of Hollywood. She can currently be seen in the biopic “Steve Jobs”. We reveal 15 facts about the British actress. By Bernd Teichmann

• In your new film “Steve Jobs” she plays Joanna Hoffman, the head of marketing at Apple and close confidante of the pugnacious entrepreneurial genius.

• Kate was born on October 5, 1975 in Reading, Berkshire

• Her father, Roger, was a swimming pool trader, and her mother, Sally Anne Bridges, was a barmaid. Both also made extra money as actors. The family is built close to the stage. Kate’s maternal grandparents ran thisReading Repertory Theater, her uncle Robert Bridges played a lot in London’s West End, and her sisters Anna and Beth also work as actresses.

• Kate’s first appearance: with the Honey Monster in a commercial for Sugar Puffs. She was eight then. Three years later she started taking acting classes.

• She played her first major role in 1991 in the science fiction series “Dark Season”. At that time still a bit pale and red-haired.

• In 1997, a great downfall made her rise to become a world star: “Titanic”. However, Kate missed the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Instead, she was in London for the funeral of her former friend Stephen Tredre, who had died of bone cancer.

• Kate received the second of a total of six for her performance as Leonardo DiCaprio’s sweetheart Rose DeWitt Bukater Oscar nominations. She received her last so far in 2009 for “Der Vorleser” (she won it too). At the time she was 34 – no other actress had so many nominations so young.









• What’s more, she was nominated ten times for the Golden Globe and won it three times for “The Reader”, “Times of Turmoil” (2009) and “Mildred Pierce” (2011). She also received an Emmy for the latter production, an HBO miniseries. She was also awarded a Grammy for her children’s album “Listen to the Storyteller”.

• Kate has three children from three marriages. Daughter Mia, 15 (with assistant director Jim Threapleton, 1998-2001), son Joe Alfie, 12 (with director Sam Mendes, 2003-2010) and son Bear Blaze, one year old (with Ned Rocknroll, nephew of British billionaire Richard Branson, since 2012).

• She is not only a great actress, but also a great singer. In 2001 Kate played the song “What If?” For the film “A Christmas Tale”. a. The producers were so impressed that they released the ballad as a single. It became a hit in Europe.

• And now advertising: For the credit card company American Express, she strolled through Camden Town, London in 2005, pondered her roles, only to come to the conclusion: “My real life doesn’t need any extra drama. That’s why my card is American Express.”

• Since 2007, Kate has been, as the saying goes, the “official ambassador” of the Lancôme cosmetics brand. For the perfume Safe she made a very nice romantic commercial

• This is what she says:

“I guess I’m seen as pretty down to earth. That irritates a lot of people. Because I talk about my family. I talk about what it’s like to be normal. And I talk about having a big butt. I am the way I am and I will definitely not change again. “

• This is what others say:

“Winslet is refreshingly unpretentious. Whether you spend five days with her or just five minutes, you always get the same woman: unfiltered, sincere, sometimes uncouth. And thanks to her British accent and musical intonation, even the way sounds like how she uses the word “fuck” – and she uses it quite often, as a comma, a period, an exclamation mark – like poetry. ” (“Vanity Fair”)

•Kate Winslet for beginners:

“Heavenly Creatures” (1994)

“Sense and Sensibility” (1995)

“Titanic” (1997)

“Forget Mine Not” (2004)

“Little Children” (2006)

“The Reader” (2008)

“The God of Carnage” (2011)