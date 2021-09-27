Kate Moss’ sister Lotti: Sex is like brushing your teeth

09/27/2021 8:37 am

Lottie Moss compares sex to brushing your teeth. She should know, after all, she’s on the Onlyfans platform.

Kate Moss’ younger sister is very successful on the paid Internet platform OnlyFans, on which she posts revealing photos. But apart from that, the 23-year-old doesn’t mince words when it comes to slippery topics.

Lotti Moss on sex

“I feel like it’s always stigmatized as dirty and disgusting, but sex is great. Sex should be fun and easy and a great topic of conversation, ”she explains. “Everyone has sex, so why should it be associated with shame? It’s something everyone does in the morning. After waking up, everyone brushes their teeth and everyone has sex. Not at the same time … well, maybe. It depends on the position! I am very sex positive. “

Fired from the agency

“It’s funny because my agency fired me for it and then they invited me back again. I thought, ‘Yes, if you beg for mercy, I’ll come back. Why not? ‘”, The model chats in an interview with the newspaper” The Sun on Sunday “.

“But you have to talk about it because you can’t get away with things like that. Five years from now, people will be sorry they ever spoke out against it. And then OnlyFans models will be on the cover of ‘Vogue’. “

OnlyFans makes Lotti Moss even richer

By the way: Lotti Moss is actually the half-sister of ex-top model Kate Moss. Just like her famous 47-year-old sister, she is only 1.65m tall. On her OnlyFans account, the blonde should not also offer her worn underwear for sale and make a profitable business with it. In the summer podcast “Private Parts” she revealed that she was earning around 80,000 euros a month with OnlyFans. (Bang)