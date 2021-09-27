Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNewsJulia Roberts drove her half-sister to her death
News

Julia Roberts drove her half-sister to her death

By Sonia Gupta
0
47




“I still hold Julia Roberts responsible for Nancy’s death.” In an interview with Radar Online, John Dilbeck made serious allegations against the Oscar winner. The 37-year-old was engaged to Roberts’ (half) sister Nancy Motes before she committed suicide in 2014 with an overdose of pain pills. Two months before the planned wedding. Dilbeck: “Julia kept teasing her because she was overweight. That made her depressed and drove her to commit suicide. “

Dilbeck is particularly angry that the “Pretty Woman” actress allegedly portrayed his Nancy as a junkie in retrospect: “She denigrated her as a drug addict. But we’re not talking about heroin here, we’re talking about marijuana. Julia slanders someone who can no longer defend himself. People should know that! “




“I want you to die and be gone”

Dilbeck insists that Roberts’ last words to his fiancée were “I want you to die and be gone” – three months before Motes was found lifeless in the bathtub.

Dilbeck had only met the famous sister of his partner once: “I lied to myself at the time that the person just can’t be that nasty and disgusting. I think she was just jealous of Nancy’s close relationship with her mother Betty Lou. “


Previous articleEmma Watson and Robert Pattinson: New Hollywood dream couple?
Next articleEthereum: Thorg mining app makes it easy for you
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv