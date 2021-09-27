Julia Roberts drove her half-sister to her death

“I still hold Julia Roberts responsible for Nancy’s death.” In an interview with Radar Online, John Dilbeck made serious allegations against the Oscar winner. The 37-year-old was engaged to Roberts’ (half) sister Nancy Motes before she committed suicide in 2014 with an overdose of pain pills. Two months before the planned wedding. Dilbeck: “Julia kept teasing her because she was overweight. That made her depressed and drove her to commit suicide. “

“I want you to die and be gone”

Dilbeck insists that Roberts’ last words to his fiancée were “I want you to die and be gone” – three months before Motes was found lifeless in the bathtub.

Dilbeck had only met the famous sister of his partner once: “I lied to myself at the time that the person just can’t be that nasty and disgusting. I think she was just jealous of Nancy’s close relationship with her mother Betty Lou. “