Johnny Depp sees himself as a victim of the cancel culture

Berlin – For a long time Johnny Depp was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. But then came a lawsuit: Depp sued the tabloid The Sun in London for defamation. This had called the US actor in 2018 as a “wife beater”, in German “Ehefrauen-Schläger”. Depp lost the trial in which he and his ex-wife Amber Heard accused each other of the worst of things. Heard accused Depp of physical violence on the stand. His lawsuit against the Sun was dismissed and his career has since deteriorated. He was fired as the magician Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” film series and is said to no longer get any major role offers. During his appearance at the film festival in San Sebastian, Spain, which ended at the weekend, the 58-year-old, who was awarded for his cinematic life’s work, did not mince his words and railed against the cancel culture, whose victim he sees himself.

Mr. Depp, what is the so-called cancel culture for you?

Johnny Depp: There is a merciless prejudice based on alleged facts that are nothing more than polluted air that you breathe. I’ve never had to deal with anything so incredibly illogical and confusing in my life. It’s unbelievable how suddenly you are attacked from all sides and from every angle.

You mean about the various campaigns like “MeToo” or “TimesUp” …

… all started with the best of intentions. But in the meantime they have gotten completely out of hand. I can promise you that no one is safe anymore. She neither! One wrong sentence is enough and the carpet will be torn from under your feet. Suddenly the entire ground breaks away from under you and you fall into an abyss.

As you did after your court ruling?

It’s not just about me. So many people are affected by the cancel culture. Women, men and even children have suffered from it. And sadly, many now think that this is just normal. In the end, many think that they have been guilty of something, even though it is not.

Do you have any hope that this will change again?

I don’t think anyone is safe anymore. But also that you can still arm yourself with the truth and that is all you need in the end. I can only appeal to everyone: if you or someone you love or believe in is treated unfairly, speak up! Get up and don’t stay seated. We need you.

Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky in 1963, and in addition to his work as an actor, he is also active as a musician. For a long time Depp was one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. His career began with "21 Jump Street", blockbusters like "Pirates of the Caribbean" made him a superstar. Depp was in a relationship with the French woman Vanessa Paradis for 14 years and they have two children. The marriage with Amber Heard (photo) lasted less than two years.







Your appearance at the San Sebastian Film Festival is your first public event in a long time.

I was honestly concerned that my very presence would be viewed as an insult by people. And I really don’t want to offend anyone. I can only thank the Mayor of San Sebastian and the organizers for their incredible support. Thank you for not buying it, as I’ve been portrayed for far too long. A version of me that doesn’t exist! That’s all I want to say about it.

Then a film question. You often play very weird characters in your films. How do you choose your roles?

I’ve always trusted my gut feeling. I have to feel something, the spark has to jump over when I’ve read a few pages of the script. Basically, it’s important for an actor not to be afraid of making decisions. You have to be ready to get naked and risk falling on your face. I always say, I don’t choose my role, she chooses me.

They are known to turn skin and hair into your movie characters.

Yes. It helps me to hide myself behind prostheses and thick make-up. So that I am as far away from Johnny Depp as possible and can fully engage with my figure. I always feel more comfortable in my skin anyway when I don’t have to act as myself.

Can you just strip off your movie characters after filming has ended?

No, you can stay. I put them in drawers inside of me. They are then locked away, but not really gone. And sometimes some of them flow into other roles.

When you look back, which roles are you particularly proud of?

That is hard to say. All of them meant something to me. Which doesn’t mean I was good at all of the films. Sometimes I happen to see clips of myself from a movie and think, “Oh my god, I would have fired myself for it.” (Laughs)

Jack Sparrow is considered your star role. Would you like to play the “Pirates of the Caribbean” again?

I always have Captain Jack with me, even when I travel. And I always get it out when I get the chance. For example, when, as Jack Sparrow, I am able to amuse children in hospitals or on birthdays. He always goes down very well with his nice and stupid manner. However, I don’t think there will be another film with him again. The film series was canceled very abruptly. Which was strange. But what is not strange these days …

You’ve been in Hollywood for over 30 years. How much has the film industry changed?

Hollywood is definitely not what it used to be. Streaming services have changed a lot. And everyone is currently trying to get the best out of them – regardless of the consequences for the industry. Because everyone understands that it has now become easily replaceable.

If you could talk to young Johnny Depp and give him a career tip, what would it be?

Run backwards! (laughs)