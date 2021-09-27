Johnny Depp: His ex-management confirms violence against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s former management has now admitted that her ex-client beat his then-wife Amber Heard repeatedly during the marriage

Johnny Depp is currently not in the fast lane of life – at least not in forward gear. Now his ex-management has admitted that their world-famous client did get violent against his ex-wife Amber Heard during their years of marriage.

Johnny Depp is said to have actually hit Amber Heard



In documents now open to the public, the managers of The Management Group (TMG) state: “(Manager Joel Mandel) was informed through an exchange with housekeeping and security guards that Depp had extreme mood swings and that Amber Heard had physically attacked several times. .. “

Violent attacks



In addition, the documents that have now been made public read: “… Mandel was also informed that Depp probably kicked his wife violently in 2014 during an incident”.

Johnny Depp had denied time and again that he was violent towards Amber Heard. Now, however, there are even greater doubts about his credibility in this case.

In addition, TMG has information that the Hollywood star, regarding an SMS exchange between Heard and one of his assistants, in the course of which the assistant confessed to Depp’s violence, put pressure on this confessing employee to publicly assure him that the text messages were falsified.









