Johnny Depp: He dedicates himself to his work after process

The London trial is over and Johnny Depp is back to work. He showed up at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp (57, “Pirates of the Caribbean”) has had turbulent weeks behind him. On July 28th, after 16 days, the public mud fight between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard (34, “Aquaman”) ended in court in London. Now the actor has returned to his work and appeared at the 68th San Sebastián International Film Festival (September 18-26) in Spain.

The 57-year-old relied on his usual casual look. With a T-shirt, leather jacket, aviator glasses and jeans, he presented himself to the photographer on Saturday (September 19) in front of a hotel. As part of the film festival, Johnny Depp presents the new documentary “Crock of Gold – A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan” by director Julien Temple (67). The flick focuses on the charismatic singer of the Irish group The Pogues, Shane MacGowan (61). Depp acted as a producer.









Mud fight in court



In the process in Great Britain, Johnny Depp sued the publisher of the tabloid “The Sun”. He denies being a “wife bully”. In 2018 he was referred to as that in an article. In the course of the process, intimate and sometimes disturbing details of the relationship came to light. A verdict in the case is expected in September. But that’s not all: In the United States, Depp has sued his ex-wife for defamation.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got married in February 2015. As early as May 2016, it became known that the actress had filed for divorce. At the beginning of 2017, the divorce was finally over.

