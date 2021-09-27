Johnny Depp explains in court: That’s how he lost $ 650 million

In the trial against “The Sun” Johnny Depp explains how he lost $ 650 million

Despite being the highest paid actor in Hollywood and one of the most famous faces in the world, at the height of his career Johnny Depp ran out of money and ran into debt. So much was already known. Now, during his trial against The Sun newspaper, the actor went into more detail on how he managed to lose $ 650 million – in addition to around 100 million he owes the US government in taxes.

The reason Depp was asked about his finances was because of the association of the event with an alleged violent encounter with his then-wife, Amber Heard. According to the information, the actor was late for Heard’s birthday party in 2016 after hearing that he had lost quite a bit of money. According to the actress, Depp threw a bottle of champagne at her and pulled her hair, which Depp denies.

Johnny Depp had made $ 650 million in just a few short years

After being interviewed by his attorney, Depp claimed that his “former managers stole a large sum of money,” and although he did not disclose the amount at first, he had to do so for the record. “Since Pirates 2 and 3 [”Fluch der Karibik 2und 3 – Anm. d. Red.] I had – and it’s unusual to say, it’s embarrassing – apparently made $ 650 million. When I see them [seine Berater – Anm. d. Red.] fired for the right reasons, not only did I lose $ 650 million, but I was also in debt millions in debt because my advisors hadn’t paid me taxes for 17 years. “(See also: Johnny Depp on Coolness and Lonliness)

In 2017, Johnny Depp sued managers Joel and Rob Mandel for “fraud,” claiming the men had made loans without his permission. In his lawsuit, however, he asked for just over $ 25 million in damages, an amount nowhere near the $ 650 million he allegedly lost to those acts.

Litigation: “The Sun” called Johnny Depp a “woman thug.”

The current lawsuit is against News Group Newspapers, owners of The Sun, a newspaper that Depp called a “woman beater”, something the actor has described as defamatory. The Sun defends itself by claiming that there is sufficient evidence that he attacked Amber Heard. However, Depp has denied the allegations, even pointing to Heard as responsible for the violence in his relationship. (Also Read: Johnny Depp Resists Allegations of Violence)