Johannes Laschet: Girlfriend is similar to US actress

Johannes Laschet, the son of Armin Laschet, showed his girlfriend Andrea Böhringer. Apparently, not only does Joe Laschet resemble a Hollywood star (namely Ryan Gosling), Böhringer also looks very similar to an actress.

Aachen. Armin Laschet: The candidate for chancellor has three children with his wife Susanne – two sons and a daughter. While Julius and Eva Laschet largely stay out of the public eye, Johannes Laschet attracts a lot of attention on social media.

Johannes “Joe” Laschet is the “German Ryan Gosling”

“Joe” Laschet now has over 97,100 subscribers on Instagram. The influencer and fashion blogger usually shows himself to his fans in chic suits in front of luxurious backdrops. But always casual. “Joe” also advises his father Armin Laschet from time to time on styling issues. For example when choosing the right tie.



Johannes Laschet owes his range not to his prominent father, but to his appearance. Because the son of a politician not only knows how to be fashionable, casual and distinguished, he also looks like a Hollywood superstar. Many users like to refer to him as the “German Ryan Gosling”. And in fact, at first glance, the two are hard to tell apart.









Johannes Laschet shows girlfriend Andrea Böhringer

How much Johannes Laschet himself matches his appearance to his celebrity twin Ryan Gosling is unclear. The comparison shouldn’t be entirely uncomfortable for him. But even when it comes to women’s tastes, “Joe” Laschet and Ryan Gosling seem to be on the same wavelength.

This became strikingly clear recently at the CHIO in Aachen. The big equestrian event takes place annually in Aachen, the hometown of Armin Laschet. Of course, he insisted on being a guest at such a prestige event – suitably dressed in a dark blue pinstripe suit, of course.

Johannes Laschet’s girlfriend resembles a Hollywood actress

In this case, however, the greatest attention was drawn to his company. Johannes Laschet did not come alone, but had his girlfriend Andrea Böhringer in tow. The pretty brunette appeared in a classic black mini dress – and was the eye-catcher of the evening!

Copyright: dpa Johannes Laschet with girlfriend Andrea Böhringer at the CHIO Aachen.

Many people must have rubbed their eyes at the sight. Because Andrea Böhringer also has a certain resemblance to a Hollywood star. With her auburn hair, sweeping eyebrows and Mediterranean complexion, she could also pass as Eva Mendes.

What a coincidence: Ryan Gosling is with Eva Mendes

Copyright: picture alliance / dpa / epa American actress Eva Mendes and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling in Toronto in 2012.

This, in turn, is all the more amazing because the real Hollywood actress Eva Mendes has been dating that same Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling for ten years. What a coincidence one can only say! (jv)