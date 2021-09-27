Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: We even have a tingling stomach! – People

No, this is NOT a romance movie – it’s sweet, beautiful, real life!

More precisely: the love life of BENNIFER. The newly flared up romance between singer Jennifer Lopez (52) and Hollywood star Ben Affleck (49) has what it takes to become the greatest romantic fairy tale since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

The sparks are just spraying over on these new love photos! J.Lo and Ben kiss and turtle each other, he laughs wonderfully in love and holds his J.Lo tightly in his arms. They walk hand in hand through New York and only have eyes for one another.





If you hug like that, you won’t let goPhoto: Agency People Image



The two remind us of the tingiest time in the love frenzy: what it is like to be so in love that you forget the world around you. That you have to snog on the street. NOW, immediately, no matter how many photographers are lurking around for snapshots – Bennifer whistles, likes to show her love.

After all, these love dots have been waiting 17 years for their comeback – and the whole world is happy too.





If you look up “Liebesglück” in the dictionary, you will find a photo of Bennifer …Photo: Agency People Image



From 2002 to 2004 they were already a couple, in the end they were even engaged. Until HE is supposed to have enjoyed himself in a strip club shortly before the wedding and SHE gave him the pass.

A few days ago, Ben spoke publicly about J.Lo for the first time since the couple were back. And he couldn’t get out of the swarm.













After 17 years of separation, the comeback is all the sweeter: J.Lo and Ben on September 10th at the Venice International Film FestivalPhoto: imago images / ZUMA Wire



“I’m fascinated by her,” said the Oscar winner in an interview with the marketing magazine “Adweek”. He is very proud of the work of J.Lo, an American of Puerto Rican origin.

You can see this fascination for his loved one in him. Wherever you go: Bennifer’s happiness outshines everything. Whether on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, visiting a musical in Hollywood or simply on the sidewalk in New York.





Colorful patchwork troupe: Ben Affleck and J.Lo took their children to the theater. Ben is talking to his eldest daughter Violet (left), next to a friend wearing glasses. In front with blue hair J.Los daughter Emme and to the right her twin brother Max. Far right Affleck’s middle daughter Seraphina in shirt and pantsPhoto: BACKGRID / SplashNews.com



The couple is said to be looking around for a joint property in LA. And it has to be big enough so that all family members have room in it.

Ben has daughters Violet (15) and Seraphina (12) and son Samuel (9, all three from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, 49) and J.Lo has the twins Max and Emme (13, from his marriage to singer Marc Anthony, 52). The blended family gets along well and recently went to the theater together in Hollywood.

The question remains whether Ben will soon be asking THE question. He was already at Ring purchase sighted …