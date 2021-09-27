Jennifer Lawrence – No more niceness – Panorama

Hack reveals lower pay for Lawrence

She is unpredictable and unsatisfied. Hooks up with a mafioso and reveals her husband’s criminal involvement. Jennifer Lawrence played this role of Rosalyn Rosenfeld so convincingly that she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “American Hustle”. On the other hand, the 25-year-old does not feel sufficiently rewarded for her performance.

“I didn’t negotiate well and gave up too soon. I didn’t want to continue fighting for millions of dollars that I honestly don’t need,” wrote the US actress in a guest article for Lena Dunham’s newsletter “Lenny”. Dunham, creator of the series “Girls”, deals with feminist topics on this platform.

At the end of 2014, emails from Sony employees who were involved in the production of “American Hustle” had been hacked. So the fees of the Hollywood stars involved came to the public.

While Lawrence received about seven percent profit sharing, her male colleagues Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Jeremy Renner and David O. Russel got two percentage points more. With grossed over $ 150 million, that’s quite a difference.

“A man is just heard”

“When I found out that I was paid a lot worse than the lucky guys with cocks, I wasn’t mad at Sony. I was mad at myself,” writes Lawrence.









You did not want to be seen as “difficult” or “spoiled” and therefore refrained from negotiating any further. Lawrence sees it differently today. “I’m tired of finding the ‘adorable’ way to express my opinion while still being ‘personable’,” she writes. Lawrence does not believe that a man should brood “which point of view to choose in order to be heard.” “A man is just heard.”

She points to a fundamental problem in the film industry in which women are still left behind – and not just in terms of pay. Men are much more likely to star, direct, and write scripts. “Do we have to subordinate ourselves to society?” Asks Lawrence. “Could it be that we express our opinion out of habit so that it does not offend or frighten men?” She herself is through with it, no longer just wants to communicate in an “enchanting” way what she thinks.

30 million less than Robert Downey Jr.

In 2012, Lawrence received an Oscar for her role in the film “Silver Linings”. At 25, she is one of the youngest Hollywood stars – and despite the lost American Hustle income, one of the highest-paid: With a salary of 52 million dollars ( 46 million euros) was Lawrence according to the US magazine Forbes the highest paid actress in the world last year. The highest paid male actor, Robert Downey Jr., made almost $ 30 million more, however.