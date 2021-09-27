Jennifer Lawrence is slated to play famous Hollywood agent Sue Mengers, directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Jennifer Lawrence in Joy (2015) © 20th Century Studios

Source: Variety

Won me only 23 years ago Jennifer Lawrence her first Oscar. At the age of 25 she became thankful The Hunger Games and the X-Men-Series about the world’s most sought-after and highest-paid actress. But after the temporary high point of her career, the young actress took a well-deserved break. It has not been seen in the cinema for more than two years, but JLaw fans will soon get their money’s worth again. This year will be from Netflix the satire Don’t look up published with Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet. The drama has already been shot Red, White and Water, in which Lawrence embodies a traumatized soldier.









In addition, Lawrence is about to become the crime drama Mob girl by the Italian master director Paolo Sorrentino, whose film The great beauty won the Oscar abroad. Although the film has not even gone in front of the cameras, Sorreinto and Lawrence are already planning a further collaboration, which aroused great interest from the streaming providers. In a potential Oscar candidate, Lawrence, directed by Sorrentino, is said to play Sue Mengers, a legendary, strong-willed Hollywood talent manager who represented loads of superstars in the sixties, seventies and eighties, including Candice Bergen, Faye Dunaway, Gene Hackman, Ali MacGraw, Steve McQueen, Ryan O’Neal and Barbra Streisand, and fought doggedly for the best possible contracts for them.

Lawrence himself will produce the film, direct Sorrentino and the script is written by Lauren Shuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and gladiator– Author John Logan. Apple TV + and Netflix showed particularly great interest in the project and have so far offered more than $ 80 million for the distribution rights, with bids according to some rumors reaching as high as $ 95 million. Lawrence himself is said to receive a whopping $ 20 million salary for the role. It is not clear who will emerge victorious in the bidding contest. Anyway, I’m very interested in Lawrence’s film comeback.

