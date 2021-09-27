Monday, September 27, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence: Finally showing her baby bump

By Arjun Sethi
Jennifer Lawrence
Finally she shows her baby bump

Jennifer Lawrence

© Pacific Press / Getty Images

A few weeks ago it became known that Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant. The Oscar winner is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Her spokesman confirmed that. Now the actress proudly shows her baby bump.

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and husband CookeMaroneybecome parents for the first time. Jennifer herself did not speak up. The actress only had the big news confirmed through her spokesman. Now the actress is showing her baby bump for the first time on the streets of New York.

Jennifer Lawrence: Small but nice baby bump

The actress was spotted for the first time since the announcement of her pregnancy while taking a walk with a friend. Even if she can still hide her growing baby bump in frontal photos, the small curve can be clearly seen on the side photos.




Jennifer Lawrence in New York.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York.

© ddp images

This is her pregnancy look

Even during her pregnancy, the actress manages to look stylish. Lawrence, who is known for a cool but relaxed style, opts for a blue jumpsuit with bright tie-dye details. Even when it comes to your choice of shoes, he leaves it alone “Hunger Games”-Star comfortably and take on flat sneakers. One Cat eye sunglasses rounds yours Momtobe“-Look off.

Sources used: dailymail.co.uk, own research

